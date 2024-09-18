IYDF and Bharat Medicose Bring Care and Joy to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with Bharat Medicose to host a charity event centred around care and support at the Uddan Hoslo Ki Samiti orphanage in Moradabad. Through donations and interactive games, this event brought warmth and happiness to 23 underprivileged children.

United in Action: Caring for the Children

The event was organised by Deepankar Kakkar of Bharat Medicose, with the support of a dedicated team of volunteers, including Surendra Kumar Kakkar, Sparsh Gupta, Vivek Chandra, Chand, and Mustakim. This compassionate team visited the orphanage, bringing a range of supplies and care for the children. The event, supported by the orphanage head, Sparsh Gupta, took place from 12 PM to 2 PM.

Generous Donations: Meeting Daily and Recreational Needs

During the event, volunteers provided the children with essential living items and recreational supplies. Donations included food items such as rice, salt, sugar, biscuits, lentils, and sweets to support their daily needs. Additionally, the volunteers brought stationery like pens, pencils, erasers, and notebooks, along with recreational items like smiley balls, board games, and the Snakes and Ladders game to help the children relieve stress and enjoy their leisure time.

Each child received a thoughtfully prepared package, which not only brought practical improvement to their lives but also allowed them to feel the warmth and support from the community.

Fun and Games: Blending Interaction with Joy

To add a layer of fun to the event, volunteers organised various engaging games like Ludo, ball-passing activities, and board games. These activities allowed the children to enjoy collective fun in a relaxed and joyful atmosphere while also fostering their teamwork skills and competitive spirit.

The children eagerly participated in every game, with laughter filling the venue. Each volunteer interacted with the children, making it an unforgettable afternoon for everyone involved.

Reflections from the Volunteers: Continuous Improvement and Creating More Joy

After the event, organiser Deepankar Kakkar shared his thoughts: "Today's event made me very happy. Although we were limited by space and time, I am pleased with the outcome. For the next event, I plan to do even better, particularly by designing more games tailored to the different interests of boys and girls."

He also expressed his hope that such events would not only provide material assistance but also bring emotional care and happiness to the children through interaction and entertainment.

Looking Ahead: Continuing Care and Creating Opportunities

IYDF and Bharat Medicose have expressed their commitment to continue supporting children at places like Uddan Hoslo Ki Samiti through similar charity initiatives. This event was not just about providing material aid but also about a heartfelt exchange. Through interaction and games, the volunteers conveyed care and joy to each child.

The children's smiles and the volunteers' efforts testify to the power of love and compassion. In the future, IYDF and Bharat Medicose will continue to work together to help more children grow in an environment of love and care, leading them toward a brighter future.

