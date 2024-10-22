IYDF and Care Pharma Medical Join Forces to Bring Warmth and Support to Children in Kiradpura

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: On October 16, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Care Pharma Medical organized a heartfelt charity event at Government School No. 1 in Kiradpura, India. The event aimed to provide local children with essential supplies and recreational equipment to support their education and daily lives. Led by Billahamer Fahad, the team of volunteersShaikh Rehan, Zaid Yafai, Fares Choush, Shaikh Sofiyan, Kazim Shaikh, Abubakar Hilabi, Abdullah Arab, and Sameer Shaikhbrought care, support, and warmth to the children.

Donations: Meeting Children's Basic Needs for Learning and Daily Life

The volunteers prepared a wide range of supplies for 30 children, including stationery, food items, and sports equipment. The donation list featured 20 pens, 20 packets of biscuits, 20 erasers, 20 pencils, 5 kilograms of lentils, 20 bananas, 20 liters of cooking oil, 20 chocolate bars, 5 badminton rackets, 5 footballs, 2 large rackets, 12 small rackets, 50 kilograms of rice, 50 kilograms of wheat, 12 sponge balls, 20 bottles of milk, and 20 backpacks.

These donations will significantly improve the children's daily learning and living conditions. The sports equipment and snacks brought not only laughter but also new opportunities for the children to enjoy their free time in a more meaningful way.

Interactive Activities: Games and Learning Foster Fun and Engagement

During the event, the volunteers organized a variety of activities to keep the children engaged and entertained. The children enthusiastically participated in poetry recitations, carrom board games, slides, and badminton matches. These activities brought joy while helping the children develop communication and teamwork skills.

The badminton matches and carrom games allowed the children to exercise both their bodies and minds, while the poetry recitations inspired creativity and self-expression. The event was filled with laughter and smiles, leaving the volunteers deeply moved by the children's happiness.

Volunteers' Reflections: Spreading Love and Hope through Charity

After the event, organizer Billahamer Fahad shared his thoughts: "Organizing charity events like this for children in need is a deeply meaningful experience. Seeing the smiles on their faces and the hope in their eyes fills me with joy and gratitude. This event reminded me of the profound impact that kind actions and community efforts can have. We are grateful to IYDF for making this possible and for allowing us to bring warmth and care to these children."

The volunteers also expressed their sense of fulfillment in helping others. They said, "It is an honor to bring a positive change to these children's lives. We look forward to participating in future events and continuing to help more children in need."

IYDF: Supporting Youth and Building a Brighter Future

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to fostering the growth and development of young people worldwide by offering material and emotional support to help them seize more opportunities in life. This partnership with Care Pharma Medical demonstrates IYDF's commitment to supporting children in need, igniting hope for their future.

Khan Rayeesa, the head of the beneficiary unit, expressed sincere thanks to IYDF and the volunteers: "These supplies will greatly improve the children's learning environment and make their daily lives easier. We are incredibly grateful to IYDF and Care Pharma Medical for their care and generosity."

A Promise of More Warmth and Hope for the Future

This event not only provided the children with much-needed support but also gave the volunteers a deep sense of fulfillment and accomplishment in their charitable work. IYDF and Care Pharma Medical are committed to continuing similar charity initiatives, helping more children in need and spreading love and hope.

Through this event, the children received not only material support but also grew in confidence and courage through fun activities. IYDF will continue to work toward improving the well-being of young people, partnering with communities to pave a brighter path for their future.

