IYDF and City Innovations Join Forces for a Charitable Event to Bring Care and Hope to Orphanage Children

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 29: 25 August 2024 - The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and City Innovations came together today for a heartwarming charitable event at the Jeevan Jyoti Orphanage in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The event was designed to provide essential living and educational supplies to the children, while also enhancing their confidence and happiness through a range of engaging activities.

The event was led by Priyaranjan Maharana, a representative of City Innovations, and saw the active participation of 12 dedicated volunteers, including Rasmi Ranjan Karana, Deepak Bansal, Ranjan Kumar, Manoj Panigrahy, Geetanjali Gaan, Dushasan Jena, Harapriya Mohapatra, Sasmita Paikray, Sushri Suchismita, Akash Behera, Sita Mishra, and Durga Pradhan.

Reflecting on the event, Priyaranjan Maharana shared, "We brought a diverse array of supplies for the children, helping to boost their confidence and happiness through our activities. This was not merely a charity event, but a meaningful exchange of hearts and minds."

During the event, various forms of assistance were provided. Entertainment and sports equipment, including Carrom boards, chess sets, Ludo boards, badminton sets, skipping ropes, and plastic frisbees, were among the highlights. Educational supplies such as greenboards, chalkboard erasers, chalks, maps, notebook sets, pencil cases, and globes were also distributed. Additionally, food and essential items like chocolates, soft drinks, packaged meals, slippers, yellow peas, horse gram, white peas, black beans, and refined oil were provided to the children.

The Jeevan Jyoti Orphanage, located on Jayadev Vatika Road in the Khandagiribari, Khandagiri, Shankarpur area of Bhubaneswar, served as the venue for this event. The orphanage's head, Urmila Swain, played a key role in organizing and managing the event, ensuring that everything ran smoothly.

A total of 33 children took part in various engaging games and cultural activities. These included a musical chairs game, which provided a fun way for the children to exercise and test their reflexes in a joyful atmosphere. A quiz competition highlighted the children's intellect and academic achievements, while the traditional game of hopscotch allowed them to enjoy the simple pleasures of childhood. Additionally, a singing competition gave the children an opportunity to showcase their talents and express their joy through music.

The volunteers expressed their delight after the event, noting, "Seeing the children's smiles and active participation was incredibly heartwarming. This event not only provided them with tangible support but also gave us a deeper understanding of their lives."

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) remains committed to supporting children through various charitable activities. This event not only exemplified IYDF's spirit of care but also provided substantial assistance and encouragement to the children at the orphanage.

A representative from IYDF remarked, "Our mission goes beyond simply donating supplies. Through these activities, we aim to uplift the children's confidence and well-being. This collaboration once again underscores our dedication to fostering the growth of these young lives."

In conclusion, the success of this event brought not only material support to the orphanage children but also strengthened their confidence and happiness through meaningful interactions, offering new hope for their future.

