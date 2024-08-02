IYDF and Compassionate Companies Collaborate on Humanitarian Aid for Underprivileged Children

India PR Distribution

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 2: On July 30, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with the socially responsible company Pets & Claws, organized a humanitarian aid event for children from underprivileged communities. Held at a construction site in Sector ETA 2 of Greater Noida, the event aimed to provide essential living and educational support to local children in need.

Organized by Ravi Mathur, the event saw active participation from volunteers Mahi Shrivastava, Swati Kumari, Hariom Kumar, and Mannan Verma. Their dedication and effort were instrumental in the success of the event. Pets & Claws generously sponsored the aid materials, which included 100 hamburgers, 100 packs of chips, 100 packs of Little Heart biscuits, 100 packs of regular biscuits, 100 bottles of juice, 80 notebooks, 80 stationery sets, and 80 boxes of crayons. These supplies were carefully prepared and distributed to the children attending the event.

The main activities at the event included the distribution of food, snacks, and educational supplies. Approximately 100 to 120 children participated, receiving nutritious food and snacks as well as educational tools to support their learning. These aid materials are expected to significantly improve their living conditions and educational environment.

Sohan Kumar, a community leader, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are extremely thankful to IYDF and Pets & Claws for their generous support. These aid materials will have a profound impact on our children, providing them with much-needed support and care in these challenging times."

IYDF and Pets & Claws are committed to continuing similar philanthropic activities to support more communities in need. Through such collaborations, they hope to bring hope and assistance to more children, fostering comprehensive social progress and development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor