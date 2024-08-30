IYDF and Cycle World Bring Care and Joy to Underprivileged Children in Tamil Nadu

PNN

Jarugumalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 30: The afternoon of 27 August 2024 was filled with joy at Jarugumalai Middle School in the village of Jarugumalai, Tamil Nadu. Organized by Vignesh Rajendran and supported by Cycle World, this charitable event brought much-needed aid and boundless happiness to 80 local underprivileged children.

Vignesh Rajendran, along with his dedicated team of volunteersincluding Suganya Vignesh, Arun Selvaraj, Madhu Rajkumar, Balamurugan Annamalai, Karthi Palanisamy, Vishnu Rangasamy, Subash Arumugam, and Jegatheesh Rajmanikkamcarefully prepared a variety of aid materials. These included small and large notebooks (both spiral-bound and unbound), gift packs containing pencils, rulers, erasers, sharpeners, and pen sets, as well as office desks, sweaters in various sizes, a 10-liter pressure cooker, and a selection of toys such as checkers, bows and arrows, volleyballs, and baseballs.

The event began with the children enjoying a range of performances and interactive activities, including singing, dancing, and demonstrations of checkers and chess. These activities not only enriched the children's extracurricular lives but also fostered their interest in these games.

Jayabanu Sellamuthu, the head of the beneficiary institution, expressed deep appreciation for the event, noting that the supplies were particularly valuable because the children often have to walk more than 50 kilometers to access such necessities. This event not only provided the children with much-needed resources but also filled their day with care and joy.

After the event, Vignesh Rajendran shared his heartfelt reflections: "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and feeling their happiness brought us immense satisfaction. Many of these children struggle to obtain even basic educational and living supplies due to the distance they must travel. This event not only helped them but also allowed us to experience the true meaning of helping others. We are grateful to have provided these children with the essentials they need and to have made a small but meaningful improvement in their lives."

The combined efforts of Cycle World and IYDF not only improved the children's learning conditions but also brought them hope and joy. The success of this event once again demonstrates how kindness and action can transform the lives of many children.

