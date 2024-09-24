IYDF and Digital Bikana Light the Flame of Hope for Underprivileged Children: Knowledge Changes Destinies

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: In a rural school in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Digital Bikana, organised a heartfelt charity event to provide much-needed educational supplies to children from underprivileged families. Held at Rajkiya Uchh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, the event saw the participation of 48 children, all of whom received support. Through this initiative, IYDF and Digital Bikana not only offered material assistance but also inspired the children with interactive activities, bringing warmth and encouragement to their lives.

Educational Supplies Ignite the Desire for Knowledge

The event began at 11 AM, with children seated eagerly in their classroom, waiting for the "gifts" prepared for them. Each child received a thoughtfully prepared learning kit, which included school bags, water bottles, lunchboxes, geometry boxes, LED writing pads, notebooks, drawing books, preschool and primary school notebooks, sketch colours, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and rulers. These items were essential for children whose families are unable to afford even the most basic school supplies. These "gifts" symbolised the care of the community, providing the children with a better learning environment and reigniting their thirst for knowledge.

Rampal Sahu, the headteacher of Rajkiya Uchh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, expressed his gratitude during the distribution of supplies, saying, "These materials are not just practical tools, but a form of encouragement and support for these children. Coming from families facing financial hardship, this help is invaluable in their educational journey."

Volunteers' Selfless Dedication

The event was made possible by the efforts of a dedicated team of volunteers, led by organiser Avinash Pareek. Volunteers including Pankaj Swami, Gopal Maru, Sunaina Jangid, Lochan Pareek, Kunika Gupta, Mayur Arora, Komal Agarwal, Saurabh Mehara, Yug Wadhwa, and Lakshya Mehara not only handed out the supplies but also engaged the children in a series of interactive activities. They shared refreshments, taught in a fun and engaging way, and even led the children in dance.

Reflecting on the experience, one of the volunteers remarked, "Seeing the hunger for knowledge in the children's eyes made me realise that even something as simple as school supplies can offer them hope and motivation. I feel honoured to be part of this event and to have contributed in my own small way."

Support Behind the Event: Digital Bikana's Commitment to Charity

The success of the event was largely due to the strong support from Digital Bikana, a company committed to giving back to society and focused on the educational development of children in need. Through their collaboration with IYDF, Digital Bikana brought their sense of social responsibility and charitable values to this rural school in Bikaner, helping children who are in dire need of better learning conditions.

As an international organisation, IYDF has always been dedicated to helping disadvantaged groups through education and social services. By partnering with companies like Digital Bikana, IYDF has been able to expand its reach and help more children and young people realise a brighter future. This event serves as a successful example of how corporate social responsibility and charitable efforts can come together to make a significant impact on children's education.

Organiser's Reflections: The Joy of Making a Difference

Avinash Pareek, the organiser of the event, shared his heartfelt thoughts after the event. "Seeing the smiles on these children's faces filled me with immense satisfaction. Being able to help them, especially by contributing to their education, is the greatest wish of myself and the volunteer team. I am grateful to IYDF and Digital Bikana for their supportthis event has shown me that even small acts of kindness can bring about meaningful change in these children's lives."

The volunteer team not only distributed materials but also acted as mentors and companions for the children, creating an event that was filled with warmth and significance. Through interaction and communication, the children felt the care of society and gained confidence for the future.

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Journey, Spreading Hope

The collaboration between IYDF and Digital Bikana marked a significant partnership between social charity and corporate social responsibility. Looking forward, IYDF will continue to work with more companies, volunteers, and organisations to carry out similar charitable activities, helping more underprivileged children escape hardship, pursue education, and follow their dreams.

This event was more than just a simple donation; it provided the children with hope for their future, opening up new possibilities for their lives. As IYDF has always believed, knowledge can change destinies, and every small gesture of help can light the path toward a brighter future for these children.

