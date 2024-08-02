IYDF and Digital Omnicon Establish School Library for Underprivileged Children

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 2: Recently, a charity event hosted by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in partnership with Digital Omnicon took place successfully at Madarsa Jamia Islamia Arabiya in Sikandarpur. The event aimed to offer crucial educational resources and living supplies to local underprivileged children. The initiative was led by Mohammad Touseef with enthusiastic support from volunteers Falak Naaz, Mohd Anas, Moin Ahmad, and Suhail Basheer.

Madarsa Jamia Islamia Arabiya primarily enrolls children from low-income families in the surrounding community. These children often have access only to basic school textbooks, lacking additional reading materials that could greatly benefit their growth. To meet the children's craving for reading, IYDF and Digital Omnicon donated 160 books, establishing a school library to foster a love of learning and reading.

Under the guidance of Aqsa Naaz, the event commenced at 12:45 PM. More than 45 children participated, experiencing a day full of enriching activities with the volunteers. The aid materials provided included 160 books, 16 children's sleeping mats, 60 cheese sandwiches, 60 packs of chips, 60 packs of Kurkure snacks, and 60 packs of biscuits. These supplies were intended to fulfill the children's daily needs and improve their learning environment.

This event was not just about providing educational and living supplies; it was about providing a space for the children to delve into reading. IYDF pledged to continue supporting the school library with more books, ensuring the children's thirst for knowledge is consistently satisfied, aiding their growth and development.

Volunteer Falak Naaz expressed her sentiments: "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces fills me with immense joy and satisfaction. I hope our efforts brighten their lives."

IYDF plans to continue partnering with more compassionate companies to support and assist more children in need, with the goal of enhancing their living and learning environments and providing them with better future opportunities. Through this event, IYDF once again spread love and warmth within the community, calling for more people to get involved in charitable activities and work together to build a better future for underprivileged children.

