IYDF and Dream Planners Bring Hope and Warmth to Shree Balaji Prem Ashram

New Delhi [India], August 29: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Dream Planners, brought much-needed care and substantial support to the children of Shree Balaji Prem Ashram orphanage. The event, held at the orphanage on Pakhowal Road, provided 80 children with a tangible sense of warmth and societal support.

The event was led by Priya Kakkar of IYDF, with a dedicated team of volunteers including Amit, Ishita Prajapati, Divya Prajapati, Anshika Sharma, Rashmi Sharma, Priya Kakkar, and Nancy Chopra. The volunteers thoughtfully prepared a range of supplies, including notebooks, stationery, sports equipment, packaged food, and bed linens, offering the children practical assistance and an abundance of care.

On the day of the event, the volunteers arrived at the orphanage at 5:00 PM and engaged in close interactions with the children. Activities such as badminton, skipping, and volleyball were organized, filling the air with laughter as the children eagerly participated. The children proudly displayed the supplies they received and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the joyful moments shared with the volunteers.

Sunita Nayyar, the head of Shree Balaji Prem Ashram, extended deep thanks to IYDF and Dream Planners for their generous support. She highlighted that the donated items not only enriched the children's lives but also brought them a renewed sense of care and hope from the community.

This event provided more than just material support; it also enhanced the children's sense of happiness and belonging. The collaboration between IYDF and Dream Planners exemplified a strong commitment to social responsibility, setting a positive example for future charitable initiatives. The success of the event showcased the selfless dedication of compassionate businesses and volunteers, encouraging more people to join in efforts to support vulnerable groups.

