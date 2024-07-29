IYDF and Dream Planners Host Humanitarian Aid Event for Deaf Children

India PR Distribution

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 29: A heartwarming humanitarian aid event organized by Dream Planners and led by Priya Kakkar was successfully held at the School for Deaf and Mute Children. The event commenced at 11:30 AM, attracting a large number of volunteers and participants who came together to support the children in need.

The event was orchestrated by Ms. Priya Kakkar, the owner of Dream Planners, along with volunteers Lavisha and Divya. Their selfless dedication and meticulous planning ensured the event's tremendous success.

During the event, 160 deaf and mute children received food aid, and 60 students were provided with school supplies, including stationery and notebooks. These donations not only met the children's basic needs but also supported their education and growth.

The event was sponsored and supported by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), enabling more resources and assistance to reach the children in need promptly.

Priya Kakkar expressed, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and feeling their joy makes all the hard work worthwhile. We hope that through such events, we can bring more hope and warmth to these children."

This event was more than just material aid; it was a demonstration of compassion and humanitarian spirit. Dream Planners and all the volunteers exemplified humanitarian values through their actions and hope to continue bringing warmth and hope to those in need in the future.

