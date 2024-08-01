IYDF and Dreams Hobby Classes Bring Joy and Hope to Children at Mother Teresa Orphanage through Challenge Activities

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 1: On the afternoon of July 29, Dreams Hobby Classes hosted a unique charity event at the Mother Teresa Orphanage. Organized by Jyoti Sharma, the event was supported by five dedicated volunteers: Simran Kaur, Shruti Jain, Khushboo Verma, Ansh Sharma, and Jyoti Sharma herself.

The event kicked off at 3 PM, creating a lively and warm atmosphere. A total of 50 orphans participated in the activities, which included dance, art classes, and hygiene workshops. These engaging sessions aimed to foster learning and growth among the children.

Unlike traditional direct donations, the teachers at Dreams Hobby Classes opted for a more interactive and challenging approach to aid. They organized quiz contests, art competitions, and dance-offs, allowing the children to earn their rewards through their efforts. This method not only brought joy to the children but also boosted their confidence and self-esteem.

The volunteers provided a variety of aid materials, including notebooks, colored pencils, stationery sets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bath soap, rice, cooking oil, candies, sandwiches, and biscuits. All these items were carefully selected and arranged to meet the children's basic needs.

Mother Teresa Orphanage primarily shelters children who can no longer be cared for by their parents due to family or societal reasons. These children, having lacked parental presence from a young age, especially crave recognition and love from elders. The teachers at Dreams Hobby Classes took this into account, designing interactive and challenging activities to offer the children more respect and encouragement.

"We are thrilled and happy to help these children," said organizer Jyoti Sharma after the event. "Seeing the children earn their rewards through their own efforts is incredibly gratifying."

This event was guided and supported by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), bringing warmth and hope to the children at the orphanage. It also set a new standard for future charitable activities. The benevolent actions of Dreams Hobby Classes will continue to inspire more people to focus on and help children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor