IYDF and Full Clean Dry Cleaning Service Partner to Support Students of Madhav Vidyaniketan School

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 24: On August 20, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Full Clean Dry-Cleaning Service to host a charitable event at Madhav Vidyaniketan School in Ranjit Avenue A Block, Kachhari Chalk, Amritsar, Punjab. The event, led by Arjun, saw active participation from volunteers Karan Kumar, Rakesh Kanojia, Ankit, Shivam, and Riya Kumar, all of whom played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the day's activities.

Sponsored by Full Clean Dry Cleaning Service, located at 49 F.G.C Road, Preet Nagar, this event aimed to provide essential educational supplies to the students of Madhav Vidyaniketan School. The distributed materials included school bags, geometry boxes, notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, and color sets, all of which were warmly received by the students.

Sharanjit Kaur, the principal of Madhav Vidyaniketan School, expressed deep gratitude towards IYDF and Full Clean Dry Cleaning Service for their generous support. She highlighted how these supplies would significantly enhance the students' learning experience, providing them with the necessary tools to succeed academically.

The event commenced at 10:00 AM, with 100 students in attendance. The activities of the day were designed not only to provide material support but also to inspire the students to embrace the values of generosity and community service. Organizers and volunteers interacted with the children, offering words of encouragement and emphasizing the importance of education.

Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive. The students expressed their joy and gratitude for the support they received, noting that the donations provided both practical help and motivation to contribute to others. One student remarked, "This organization is very beneficial for all students. It encourages us to help others and brings happiness to everyone."

Overall, the event was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on the students of Madhav Vidyaniketan School. The efforts of IYDF and Full Clean Dry Cleaning Service not only provided tangible support but also fostered a spirit of community and goodwill among the young participants.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor