IYDF and Gadi Dhulwow Join Forces to Bring Education and Joy to Children in Clemen Town

VMPL

Clemen Town [India], October 14: On a bright morning of October 7, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Gadi Dhulwow, held a heartwarming charitable event at Asharodi Government School in Clemen Town. The event, led by Ranbir Panwar and supported by a team of 12 volunteers, brought much-needed educational supplies and engaging activities to 66 children, filling their day with hope and laughter.

Event Overview:

* Date: October 7, 2024, 11:00 AM - 2:30 PM

* Location: Asharodi Government School, Nayi Basti, Clemen Town 248001

* Beneficiary Representative: Anita Rawat, School Principal

* Volunteer Team: Neeraj Rauthan, Kanchan Thapa, Preeti Thapa, Anjali Gurung, Bhag Singh, Meena Thapa, Dheeraj Rawat, Shubam Singh, Aditya Thapa, Vinay Panwar, Naveen Kandari, Krishna Thapa

Distributing Supplies: Supporting Children's Education and Growth

The supplies provided during the event were aimed at improving both the children's learning and daily life. The donations included:

* Educational supplies: 66 notebooks, 66 pencil cases, 132 pencils, and 66 school bags to ensure the children have the necessary tools for their studies.

* Living essentials: 66 water bottles and 66 bottles of juice to keep the children hydrated during school hours.

* Sports and recreational materials: 2 footballs and 3 badminton sets to make their free time more enjoyable with physical activities.

* Snacks: 66 pieces of candy, adding a sweet surprise to their day.

These supplies not only enhanced the children's learning experience but also brought joy to their daily routines. Principal Anita Rawat expressed her gratitude: "These supplies are exactly what the school and the children needed. We are incredibly thankful to IYDF and Gadi Dhulwow for their support. Today, the children have received more than just material help - they've felt the care of the community."

A Day of Fun and Learning

The day was filled with engaging activities. The children participated in poetry recitations and drawing sessions, where they showcased their creativity and talents. Volunteers also organized games like football and badminton, allowing the children to express their energy and enthusiasm through physical activity. The event was filled with laughter and smiles, as the children enjoyed the various activities designed for them.

Volunteers shared their experience: "Spending the day with these children has been incredibly fulfilling. Seeing them enjoy the activities so much gives us immense satisfaction."

Reflections: Challenges and Emotional Rewards

Ranbir Panwar, the event organizer, reflected on the experience: "Organizing such an event comes with challenges, but seeing the children's smiles makes everything worthwhile. This was not just a charity event; it was an opportunity to sow the seeds of love and hope in our community."

The volunteers also expressed their feelings: "Helping these children and seeing their happiness was truly heartwarming. We are grateful to IYDF for giving us the opportunity to contribute to this cause, and events like this motivate us to keep giving back."

IYDF's Mission of Care

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) remains dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children through direct action and meaningful initiatives. Moving forward, IYDF plans to continue working with Gadi Dhulwow and other compassionate organizations to bring more support and care to children in need, helping them build a brighter and more hopeful future.

