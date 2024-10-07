IYDF and Ghosh Enterprise Spread Hope to Underprivileged Children in Jalpaiguri

VMPL

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], October 7: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) recently partnered with local business Ghosh Enterprise to host a meaningful charity event in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. This initiative went beyond providing material assistance; it was an act of love aimed at inspiring 30 underprivileged children by donating school supplies and daily necessities, helping them face the future with greater positivity.

The event took place on October 3 at Maynaguri Junior Basic School's Hospital Para area, organized by Kumkum Ghosh. Volunteers Shewta Roy, Choton Ghosh, Sanjib Sarkar, Priya Goswami, and Asha Sarkar joined Ghosh in this initiative. Their participation provided not only material support but also emotional comfort through interaction and companionship.

Diverse Supplies to Meet Practical Needs

IYDF and Ghosh Enterprise provided a wide range of supplies, including school bags, storybooks, colored pencils, coloring books, badminton rackets, noodles, rice, and cooking oil. These items not only helped address some of the children's difficulties in learning and daily living but also enriched their leisure activities, sparking interest in education.

The distribution of these supplies eased the financial strain on the children's families while also conveying the care and support of the broader community. Volunteers organized interactive activities, playing badminton, chatting, and engaging in games with the children, making them feel a sense of companionship and care in a relaxed environment.

Growth and Inspiration Through Interaction

The event was not just about material aid; it was also about giving the children a sense of emotional support through face-to-face interactions. Volunteers shared stories from their own lives and encouraged the children to persevere in their studies. The badminton games were a highlight, with the children actively participating and smiling throughout.

Ms. Kumkum Ghosh, the organizer, expressed that the goal of the event was not only to meet the children's material needs but also to help them see the possibilities of a brighter future. "These children face many challenges that we cannot imagine, and our job is to light a guiding lamp for them, helping them see a path forward," she said.

Corporate Social Responsibility in Action

Ghosh Enterprise, as a main partner of the event, demonstrated its deep sense of corporate social responsibility. As a local business, Ghosh Enterprise has long focused on marginalized groups, particularly in supporting children's education and development. A company representative stated, "We believe that business success should go hand in hand with social progress. Through events like this, we aim to play our part in building a supportive community and help underprivileged children believe in a future full of possibilities."

The involvement of Ghosh Enterprise not only reflected their commitment to social good but also set an example for other companies to follow. By building stronger community connections and contributing to social sustainability, businesses can align economic growth with positive social impact.

Looking Ahead: Supporting More Children Together

This collaboration between IYDF and Ghosh Enterprise provided much-needed support and encouragement to 30 children in the Jalpaiguri district. However, this is just the beginning. IYDF intends to continue working with various partners to spread love and hope to even more children in need. By offering educational and material assistance, IYDF aims to help children overcome poverty and move towards a brighter future.

IYDF remains committed to promoting youth and child development worldwide, with a particular focus on education and growth in disadvantaged areas. Moving forward, IYDF will continue to deliver support programs that improve living conditions for marginalized children and youth, driving equality and progress in society.

Background

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a global organization focused on supporting youth and children through education, material support, and advocacy, particularly for marginalized groups. Ghosh Enterprise, a responsible local business, actively engages in charitable initiatives, especially in children's education, contributing to social progress through corporate social responsibility.

