IYDF and Glory the Art Space Host Donation Event at Swami Bichitra Nanda Kalyan Ashrama, Cuttack

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], October 7: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Glory the Art Space, organised a heartfelt donation and engagement event at Swami Bichitra Nanda Kalyan Ashrama in Cuttack. This initiative aimed to provide essential supplies to children at the orphanage while bringing joy and warmth through engaging activities and entertainment. Organised by Santosh Kumar Patra, the event saw active participation from 40 children, creating an atmosphere filled with care and compassion.

Supporting Children with Essential Supplies

IYDF and Glory the Art Space generously donated a wide range of learning and living essentials, supporting the children's education and daily needs. The donated items included school supplies such as 40 backpacks, 160 educational books, 40 textbooks, and 200 pens. Additionally, the children received 160 cakes, a box of sweets, and a food supply of 52 kilograms of rice, 20 kilograms of flour, 10 kilograms of plant-based meat, and 6 litres of mustard oil.

These donations not only met the children's educational needs but also provided them with food security. Mr. Prasanna Kumar Nanda, head of the Swami Bichitra Nanda Kalyan Ashrama, expressed his sincere gratitude, stating: "These supplies are of immense help to our children, particularly the books and food, which support their learning and health."

The Dedication of Volunteers

The success of this event was largely due to the dedication of the volunteers, including Subham Kumar Sahoo, Pravasish Mahanty, Rojalin Patra, Suraj Samal, Bhabani Sankar Mohanty, Goutam Sahoo, and Chaagala Das. The volunteers distributed the supplies and engaged with the children by organising activities like drawing competitions and discussion sessions, fostering a close connection with them.

The volunteers put together a range of fun activities, encouraging the children to express their creativity in the drawing competition. The session was lively and vibrant, with enthusiastic participation. During the discussion session, the volunteers spoke with the children to understand their daily lives and studies, offering guidance and encouragement.

Activities and a Warm Meal

The event began at noon, with children participating in a drawing competition under the guidance of the volunteers. The children enthusiastically picked up their brushes and illustrated their dreams and hopes, with volunteers praising their artwork. In the following discussion session, the volunteers shared their life experiences and inspired the children to work hard and build a bright future.

The event culminated in a warm lunch, prepared using the donated food supplies. It was a touching scene as the children and volunteers shared this meal together, filling the atmosphere with laughter and joy.

Reflections from the Organiser

Mr. Santosh Kumar Patra, the organiser of the event, expressed his satisfaction: "It brings me great joy to organise such an event. The orphanage has a peaceful environment, and the children are well-disciplined. Seeing their excitement and anticipation was truly rewarding." However, Mr. Patra also noted that while the children receive good care at the orphanage, they still long for a family of their own. "The caregivers here show these children love and compassion, but their greatest wish is still to have a family. I pray that they grow up to lead happy lives and eventually have families of their own," he added. He also highlighted the ongoing housing challenges at the orphanage, pledging to continue supporting improvements to their living conditions.

Looking to the Future: Helping More Children Together

This event demonstrated the sense of social responsibility and compassion of both IYDF and Glory the Art Space. By providing essential items and cultural activities, the children received not only material support but also emotional encouragement. IYDF remains committed to helping more children in need, striving to create better living and learning conditions for them.

IYDF and Glory the Art Space hope to inspire more individuals and organisations to join in such charitable efforts, offering more support and care to vulnerable communities. With sustained efforts, IYDF looks forward to helping more children achieve a brighter future.

