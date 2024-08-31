IYDF and Glory the Art Space Provide Aid to Children in Cuttack, Odisha

PNN

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], August 31: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Glory the Art Space to hold a charitable aid event at the Nirman Vocational and Skill Development School in Cuttack, Odisha. The event aimed to support 33 underprivileged children by providing them with educational supplies, food, and snacks.

The event was led by Santosh Kumar Patra, with active participation from volunteers Pravasish Mahanty, Raja Mishra, and Suraj Samal. The founder and head of the Nirman Vocational and Skill Development School, Suresh Kumar Parija, also took part in the event, contributing to its success.

During the event, the children received a variety of educational supplies, including notebooks, pens, and school bags. In addition to these learning materials, the aid package included 26 kilograms of rice, 5 kilograms of soybean chunks, 5 liters of mustard oil, and 45 kilograms of flour. To add some joy, 48 Tata Glucose drinks, 70 chocolate cakes, and 200 candies were distributed as snacks and treats.

Although the event was held during lunchtime, which limited the ability to organize additional recreational activities, the volunteers made sure to engage with the children through counseling and conversation, emphasizing the purpose and goals of the aid initiative. The volunteers expressed deep satisfaction and a sense of privilege upon seeing the children's smiles and happiness as they received their supplies.

Reflecting on the event, Santosh Kumar Patra said, "We feel incredibly fortunate to be part of this initiative. Although this event may seem small in the grand scheme of things, we hope it inspires more people to step forward and help these underprivileged and vulnerable children. It's truly moving to see how our efforts have brought happiness to these children."

This event showcased the care and concern of society for vulnerable groups and serves as a reminder to continue supporting children in need in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor