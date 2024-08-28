IYDF and Gyanpatra Foundation Join Forces to Ignite Hope Through Education and Skill Development for Underprivileged Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: In a significant event held in Bihar, India, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with the Gyanpatra Foundation to bring care and hope to underprivileged children. The event took place on August 25, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Gyan Ki Pathshala in Khagaul Lakh.

Event Highlights The collaboration between IYDF and Gyanpatra Foundation aimed to address the urgent needs of underprivileged children in education and skill development. On the day of the event, 50 children from Gyan Ki Pathshala received substantial support from both organizations. The essential supplies provided included school bags, stationery, books, notebooks, sports equipment, and refreshing drinks, all of which were crucial in supporting the children's education and well-being.

The volunteer team, featuring members such as Madhaw Kumar, Subham Kumar, and Ranveer Pratap, played a pivotal role throughout the event. They were not only involved in distributing the supplies but also actively participated in various interactive activities. The volunteers conducted smart classes for students from grades 6 to 10, and organized training sessions in music, dance, yoga, arts and crafts, robotics, and sewing. These activities were designed to enhance the children's overall development, equipping them with skills that would help them succeed in their future academic and personal endeavors.

Support and Participation The support from Gyanpatra Foundation was instrumental in making this event a success. As the sponsoring organization, they provided crucial material support and played a significant role in planning and organizing the event. The foundation's involvement ensured the smooth execution of the event and the timely delivery of all supplies. Gyanpatra Foundation is based at C/O Punam Devi, Plot No. 104, Millat Colony, Khagaul, Dinapur cum Khagaul, Patna, Bihar 801105.

Event Feedback Madhaw Kumar, the main organizer of the event, expressed his satisfaction with the event's success. He said, "We feel extremely proud and grateful to have organized this event. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and their eagerness to learn made all the efforts worthwhile. We hope that through our support, these children can move towards a brighter future."

IYDF's Vision and Mission The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is committed to improving the lives of underprivileged children and youth through education, empowerment, and community development. IYDF envisions a society where every child has access to opportunities, regardless of their socio-economic background. Through quality education, healthcare, and skill development programs, IYDF aims to break the cycle of poverty and enable children to create a better future for themselves and their communities.

This event not only provided immediate aid to underprivileged children but also planted seeds of hope in their hearts. The collaboration between IYDF and Gyanpatra Foundation demonstrated how community cooperation and the selfless dedication of volunteers can effectively support and transform the lives of children. Looking ahead, there is hope for more such collaborative efforts to create even more opportunities for children's futures.

