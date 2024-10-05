IYDF and Himalayan Charitable Trust Bring Joy and Support to Children in Sonajuli Community

VMPL

Udalguri (Assam) [India], October 5: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with the Himalayan Charitable Trust, successfully hosted a heartfelt charity event in No 2 Sonajuli, Assam. Led by Hemanta Deka, the event aimed to provide local children with essential educational supplies, sports equipment, and a range of interactive activities to support their learning and development. The event attracted around 30 enthusiastic students, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and warmth.

Supporting Education and Entertainment

During the event, the team of volunteers donated a variety of materials to help the children thrive both academically and socially. The supplies included school bags, notebooks, pens, a carrom board, a football, six sets of Ludo, and six chess sets. Additionally, a lunch was provided for all participants. These items not only supported the children's educational progress but also enriched their leisure time, helping them build teamwork skills and stay active.

A Dedicated Team of Volunteers: Spreading Love and Making a Difference

The success of the event was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the volunteers, who worked tirelessly to organize and distribute the supplies. Volunteers such as Pankaj Cherry, Nabajyoti Sarma, Ranjan Kairala, and others played a vital role in ensuring the event ran smoothly. Their enthusiasm and dedication helped make the day memorable for the children.

Rajen Borah, the community leader in Sonajuli, ensured that the event took place in a safe and welcoming environment, providing the children with a space where they could learn, play, and enjoy the activities.

A Day Filled with Fun and Creative Expression

Starting at 11:30 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m., the event featured a variety of engaging activities. The children and volunteers spent a joyful afternoon participating in sports, art, and interactive games. Some of the key activities included:

1. Sports and Games: The children enjoyed a friendly football match, along with carrom and Ludo games, promoting both physical activity and teamwork.

2. Cultural Performances: The children showcased their talents through singing and dancing, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.

3. Interactive Games: Volunteers joined the children in various fun games, building bonds and boosting the children's confidence through positive interaction.

These activities provided not only entertainment but also valuable lessons in cooperation, creativity, and self-expression.

Reflections: A Day of Giving and Joy

After the event, Hemanta Deka shared his thoughts: "This is my third time participating in a charity event, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Being able to contribute to the lives of these children is a privilege. I am grateful to IYDF for giving me the opportunity to do something meaningful for society."

He added, "Seeing the children's smiles and their enthusiasm during the activities filled me with joy. This experience has not only benefited the children but also brought me a sense of peace and happiness. I look forward to continuing my involvement in more charity events like this in the future."

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Love and Support

The collaboration between IYDF and the Himalayan Charitable Trust provided the children of the Sonajuli community with much-needed support, while also adding color and joy to their lives through engaging activities. IYDF is committed to partnering with more organizations and volunteers in the future to drive similar projects, offering more children the care and support they deserve.

The success of this event not only brought material assistance to the children but also inspired their creativity and teamwork through games and cultural performances. IYDF remains dedicated to bringing warmth and hope to children in need, helping them grow in a nurturing environment filled with love and support.

