IYDF and Home Tuition Gurgaon Unite to Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children

New Delhi [India], September 4: On the afternoon of August 31, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Home Tuition Gurgaon to host a heartwarming charity event at the Ramakriti Foundation in Sector 57, Gurgaon. Organized by Sourav Ranjan Sinha, the event saw the enthusiastic participation of 15 volunteers, including Shivam Mishra, Saket Rana, Yogesh Rana, Sukanya Phogat, Riya Maurya, Parika Ahuja, Poonam Singh, Sundaram Mishra, Naitik Raj, Karishma Arya, Akansha Singh, Siksha Sharma, Meenakshi Gour, Rishi Gupta, and Manya Suri.

Highlighting the Event: Spreading Warmth Through Essential Supplies

During the event, volunteers provided over 60 underprivileged children at the Ramakriti Foundation with a variety of essential items, including 50 books, 50 pencils, 50 crayons, 50 notebooks, 50 kilograms of rice, 50 kilograms of flour, 5 sets of balls and rackets, 20 kilograms of sugar, 2 whiteboards with stands, 10 liters of cooking oil, 2 kilograms of tea, and 10 kilograms of vegetables. These supplies not only helped secure the children's educational and daily needs but also conveyed the care and warmth of the broader community.

Fun-Filled Activities: Learning and Growing Through Play

The volunteers organized a series of engaging activities, including musical chairs, team games, cricket bat golf, and story reading. These activities enriched the children's extracurricular experience, fostering teamwork and enhancing their practical skills, all while ensuring they had plenty of fun.

Organizer's Reflection: Honored to Make a Difference

After the event, Sourav Ranjan Sinha expressed his honor in being able to assist so many underprivileged children with the support of IYDF. The volunteers also shared their enthusiasm for the event, expressing a strong desire to continue participating in similar activities in the future. Kamlesh Suman, the head of the beneficiary school, praised the event highly, noting its positive impact on the children's lives and expressing hope for more such initiatives in the future.

