IYDF and Info Academy Host Heartwarming Event at Lucknow Orphanage, Empowering Children to Achieve Their Dreams

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Info Academy joined forces to host a meaningful charitable event at Sri Mad Bal Sadan Orphanage in Lucknow. Organized by Imran Nafis, the event received strong support from volunteers Komal Sahu, Nafis Alam, Anand Prakash, Md Irfan, Muskan Kashyap, and Sakshi. The event aimed to provide essential supplies to 80 orphans while helping them set goals for their future.

The event commenced at 11:30 AM IST, with volunteers bringing a variety of much-needed items, including 25 hotel management books, a bookshelf, four cricket bats, 30 kilograms of rice, 50 kilograms of wheat flour, 20 kilograms of pulses, 30 pens, six balls, one football, three badminton rackets, and 10 shuttlecocks. These supplies were carefully chosen to meet the children's educational needs and offer practical support for their daily lives.

Sri Ajay Prakash, the head of Sri Mad Bal Sadan Orphanage, worked closely with the organizers to ensure that the supplies were distributed to each child. During the event, volunteers engaged with the children, learning about their aspirations and organizing games and singing activities that filled the venue with joy and laughter.

After the event, Imran Nafis shared his reflections: "This experience has made us more aware that caring for and helping the less fortunate is a responsibility we all share. Through our collective efforts, we hope to help more children overcome challenges and embrace a brighter future." His words deeply conveyed the commitment of both IYDF and Info Academy to their social responsibilities.

This event not only provided tangible support to the children but also inspired their dreams and hopes through meaningful interactions and fun activities. IYDF remains dedicated to continuing its mission of bringing warmth and hope to more children, helping them confidently stride toward a promising future.

