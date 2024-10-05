IYDF and ISHA Video Films Spread Warmth and Hope to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with ISHA Video Films, organized a meaningful charity event to provide much-needed assistance to children from the impoverished Civil Lines community in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. This event not only offered essential living and learning supplies to 44 underprivileged children but also ignited their hope for a brighter future.

The event was organized by Mudit Arora and saw the enthusiastic participation of volunteers, including Monu Sapda, Nishant Verma, Rahul Sharma, Satish Arora, Mukesh Tondon, Gonu Sapda, and Nisha Kumari. Their collective efforts ensured that the day was both memorable and impactful.

At the event, held at Church Rd, Surya Nagar, the volunteers distributed school bags, pencil cases, chocolates, lunches, whole wheat bread, skipping ropes, and badminton sets to the children. These items addressed the children's immediate needs for their education and daily life while also making them feel the warmth and care of the community.

In addition to the distribution of supplies, the organizers and volunteers delivered motivational speeches, encouraging the children to study hard and face life's challenges with positivity. Fun and interactive games were also held, allowing the children to enjoy a joyful and unforgettable day in a relaxed, supportive atmosphere.

Reflecting on the event, Mudit Arora expressed his gratitude: "I am deeply thankful to IYDF for giving me this opportunity to help these underprivileged children. I will continue to follow in IYDF's footsteps and dedicate myself to supporting those in need."

ISHA Video Films, as the corporate sponsor of the event, fully supported this charitable initiative and demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility through meaningful action. This collaboration between IYDF and ISHA Video Films underscores their shared dedication to social welfare and sets an inspiring example for other organizations to join in efforts to support children's development.

This event not only provided material aid to underprivileged children but also conveyed the care and compassion of the broader community. IYDF remains committed to its mission of "spreading hope and igniting the future" and will continue partnering with more organizations to assist vulnerable groups worldwide and promote sustainable social development.

