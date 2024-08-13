IYDF and JEWORKS Ignite a Beacon of Hope: Bringing Warmth and Care to Underprivileged Children in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: Recently, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with the local Indian enterprise JEWORKS to launch a meaningful outreach initiative aimed at providing care and support to underprivileged children in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The event took place at AADARSH SEVA SADAN in the Sonari area and received an overwhelmingly positive response from the local community.

Organized by Rakesh Kumar Rout, who not only planned the event but also actively participated as a volunteer, the initiative brought together a dedicated team of volunteers including Monika Kumari, Satyajeet Kalindi, Kanchan Nag, Laxmi Nag, Ankit Singh, Shubham Singh, Pankaj Pal, and Ankit. Together, they reached out to 38 children, providing them with essential supplies and educational materials.

The donated items included lunch boxes, groceries, biscuits, educational toys, and water bottles, all chosen to meet the children's daily needs and enhance their learning and playtime experiences. Throughout the event, the children not only received these supplies but also engaged in various fun games, filling the atmosphere with joy and laughter.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Rakesh Kumar Rout expressed his deep sense of fulfillment and happiness. He extended his gratitude to the IYDF team for their support, which enabled him to initiate such a meaningful project through JEWORKS. He also shared his desire to continue participating in similar charitable activities in the future, aiming to provide ongoing assistance to vulnerable groups in society.

This collaboration between IYDF and JEWORKS once again highlighted the power of corporate social responsibility and set a positive example for others to follow. Through these efforts, IYDF and JEWORKS not only provided material assistance but also kindled a flame of hope in the hearts of these children. Moving forward, they are committed to continuing their joint efforts to bring warmth and care to more underprivileged communities.

