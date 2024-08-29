IYDF and JJ Dance and Music Institute Host Charity Event to Brighten the Future of Underprivileged Children

PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 29: In a special initiative aimed at improving the lives of underprivileged children, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with JJ Dance and Music Institute to organize a community outreach event. Held in the slum area of Dugri Main Road from 3:00 PM to 6:15 PM, the event was designed to provide essential educational supplies and food to children in need.

The event was led by Jasbir Singh, who also heads the beneficiary organization. The selfless dedication of volunteers, including Nusrat Warsi, Rishi Kumar, Prabhsaakhi Kaur, Pawan Kumar, Balwant Singh, and Paras Ram, ensured the smooth execution of the event, allowing the children to enjoy a memorable experience.

During the event, 20 children from the slum community received various educational supplies and food items. The children were provided with school essentials such as backpacks, books, notebooks, pencil cases, crayon sets, erasers, and sharpeners, along with A4 drawing paper to encourage their creativity. In addition, they were delighted with a variety of treats, including samosas, juice boxes, candy and chocolate gift packs, and lemon sandwiches, bringing smiles to their faces.

The event was marked by several engaging activities. Volunteers organized a painting competition, frisbee games, mind games, and a hide-and-seek game, which saw enthusiastic participation from the children. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and joy as these activities not only enriched their daily lives but also fostered teamwork and creativity among them.

Reflecting on the event, Jasbir Singh expressed his gratitude and pride, stating, "We feel incredibly honored and proud to have organized this event. It is more than just an event; it is our way of serving the community and supporting children in need. We hope to continue hosting similar events in the future to bring hope and care to more children."

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) has always been committed to improving the living conditions of underprivileged children through education and care. This collaboration with JJ Dance and Music Institute exemplifies the power of collective efforts in society. IYDF remains dedicated to bringing warmth and hope to more underprivileged children, helping them move towards a brighter future.

