IYDF and Kanchan Kaya Mahila Sansthan Ignite Hope for Underprivileged School Children

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 12: This afternoon, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with the socially responsible organization Kanchan Kaya Mahila Sansthan to bring warmth and hope to underprivileged school children in Lucknow. The event not only provided essential supplies but also inspired the children through a variety of enriching activities, fueling their dreams and aspirations.

The event took place from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM at the Innovation for Change Center, where IYDF and Kanchan Kaya Mahila Sansthan collaborated to deliver a substantial amount of food and school supplies to meet the pressing needs of the school. Donations included rice, cooking oil, spices, yogurt, biscuits, chips, and other essentials. Additionally, the children received acrylic paints, colored pencils, crayons, pencils, erasers, and sharpeners to support their learning and creative development.

Volunteers, including Devansh Sharma and Akriti Singh, played an active role in distributing food and organizing dance performances and drawing competitions. The children's talents and enthusiasm filled the event with joy and laughter. Harshit Singh, the school's head, expressed heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and its volunteers, praising the event for providing significant support and encouragement to the children.

"This event was truly remarkable, showcasing the immense passion and care from both the organizers and volunteers," said a representative from IYDF. "Seeing the smiles and excitement on the children's faces due to our efforts is incredibly fulfilling and makes us proud. Kanchan Kaya Mahila Sansthan not only offers free education but also helps children acquire life skills, and we are honored to support their mission."

The head of Kanchan Kaya Mahila Sansthan also extended sincere thanks to IYDF and its volunteers. The support provided not only addressed the children's immediate needs but also brought hope and new possibilities for their future.

The success of this event highlights the power of collaboration between socially responsible organizations and IYDF, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable communities. Looking forward, IYDF remains dedicated to partnering with more organizations and companies to bring positive change to more children and communities in need.

