IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile Bring Care and Warmth to Orphanage Children

Panipat (Haryana) [India], October 7: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Khatu Shyam Ji Textile, organised a heartwarming charity event at the Mother Teresa Missionary of Charity orphanage in Panipat, Haryana. The event, held at 10 a.m., aimed to provide essential supplies to 35 children at the orphanage and bring joy and warmth through interactive activities.

The event was organised by Lakshman Kumar, with the support of four dedicated volunteers: Monu Kumar, Raju Sherawat, Honey Gandhi, and Vijay Raj. These volunteers helped distribute supplies and engaged with the children, creating an atmosphere filled with warmth and care.

Donating Warm Clothes and Drinks to Children

On the day of the event, IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile donated 50 sets of new clothing, including t-shirts and trousers, along with juice drinks for the children. These supplies not only met the children's daily needs but also provided them with much-needed nutritional support. The children beamed with joy upon receiving the donations, and the presence of the volunteers filled the orphanage with a sense of warmth and community.

Rajesh Sardana, head of the orphanage, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile for their generosity. He noted that the supplies greatly improved the children's living conditions and made them feel the care and support of the community.

Interactive Activities: Donations and a Poetry Recital

In addition to the donations, the volunteers organised a small poetry recital, where the children actively participated and showcased their talents. The recital gave the children an opportunity to express themselves and fostered emotional connections with the volunteers. Each child's performance received enthusiastic applause, creating an atmosphere of joy and encouragement.

After the event, the children expressed their gratitude and best wishes to the volunteers. The volunteers, in turn, were deeply moved by the children's innocence and happiness, feeling the warmth of the experience.

Reflections from the Organiser: A Day of Warmth and Emotion

After the event, Lakshman Kumar shared his reflections: "It was a truly joyful and heartwarming experience to be part of and organise such a charitable event. The children's gratitude touched me deeply, and seeing their happiness filled my heart with joy. This event not only helped the children but also allowed all of us volunteers to feel the power of love."

He also expressed his gratitude to IYDF for their strong support and stated his commitment to continuing such charitable activities in the future to help more children in need.

Looking Ahead: Spreading More Love and Care

The success of this event demonstrated the positive impact that IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile can have in social welfare, setting an example for other businesses to follow. A representative from Khatu Shyam Ji Textile shared their pride in participating in the event and their hope to continue collaborating with IYDF in the future to help more children in need and spread warmth and love.

IYDF also pledged to continue collaborating with various organisations to expand the reach of their charitable activities, providing more support to orphanages and vulnerable groups. Through such efforts, IYDF aims to offer more opportunities and hope to children, helping them build a brighter future.

Conclusion

This event not only provided essential support to the 35 children at Mother Teresa Missionary of Charity orphanage but also allowed them to feel the care and warmth of the community through interactive activities. The partnership between IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile added colour to the children's lives, and moving forward, they plan to continue working together to bring more love and care to children in need.

About the Organisers

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a global organisation dedicated to improving the living conditions of children and youth through educational and material support. Khatu Shyam Ji Textile, as a key partner in this event, actively participates in charitable activities and contributes to sustainable social development through donations and social responsibility.

