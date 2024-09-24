IYDF and Live Pukka Events Bring Care and Support to Underprivileged Children in Jamshedpur

VMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Live Pukka Events, successfully organised a charity event at UTKRAMIT Middle School in Kadma, Jamshedpur. The event provided school supplies and sports equipment to 50 children, offering them the support they need for their education and growth. Led by organiser Ashish Singh, the team of volunteers delivered much-needed items and spent an engaging afternoon filled with interactive activities and joy.

Volunteers Join Forces to Help Students

The dedicated team of volunteers, including Kuldeep Singh, Nishant Tandi, Abhishek Mandal, Rahul Pradhan, Amit Pradhan, Amrit Singh, Manisha Mandal, Vishwajit Kumar, Nupur Srivastava, and M Bhavya Laxmi, worked together to distribute eco-friendly school bags, pens, notebooks, sports equipment, and dental kits to the children. Additionally, 100 packs of biscuits were given to the children, who enjoyed the treats in a cheerful and welcoming atmosphere.

Gopesh Kumar Thakur, the head of UTKRAMIT Middle School, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Live Pukka Events for their generous donations, emphasising that the supplies would greatly improve the school's resources, enabling the children to thrive academically.

Event Highlights: Interactive Games and Fun Challenges

The event was filled with laughter as the children, guided by the volunteers, participated in music, dance, yoga, and various exciting challenges. One of the highlights was the "One-Minute Challenge," where the children showcased their yoga skills and impromptu performances. Additionally, word games, tennis catching contests, and football activities helped foster teamwork and confidence.

Through these engaging interactions, the volunteers not only bonded with the children but also encouraged creativity and self-assurance. The atmosphere was lively and positive, with the children's bright smiles serving as the most beautiful sight of the day.

Reflections from the Volunteers: Joy and Fulfilment Through Giving

After the event, Ashish Singh, the organiser, shared his thoughts: "Without a doubt, this event brought not only joy but also a sense of peace, happiness, and love. Every time I selflessly participate in such activities, it inspires me to continue. Reflecting on the beautiful moments from today, I still find myself smiling, and these memories will remain with me as cherished treasures."

Other volunteers echoed his sentiments, expressing how deeply rewarding it was to help others. The interaction with the children not only enriched their own lives but also gave the children hope and motivation to pursue their dreams.

IYDF and Live Pukka Events' Commitment to Charity

IYDF, as an international non-profit organisation focused on youth development, has always been committed to supporting children's education, health, and overall growth. This partnership with Live Pukka Events not only provided material assistance to the children in Jamshedpur but also nurtured their skills and boosted their confidence through diverse activities.

Looking Ahead: Building a World Full of Love and Hope

The success of this event further highlights the importance of social philanthropy. IYDF and Live Pukka Events hope to organise more initiatives like this to provide care and support to disadvantaged children. Looking ahead, they aim to continue working with various partners to create a brighter future for children around the world.

About IYDF

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to providing development opportunities to underprivileged children and youth globally through education, health, and social engagement programmes. As an international non-profit organisation, IYDF advocates for social responsibility and sustainable development, working to create a hopeful future for every child.

