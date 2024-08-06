IYDF and Local Heroes Bring Relief to Orphanage Children in India

VMPL

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 6: On a warm evening, Kanhu Charan Mohanty, the head of Book My Laundry, along with a team of dedicated volunteers, brought care and warmth to the children of Jeevan Jyoti Ashram. This heartwarming event took place from 5 PM to 7 PM, engaging 30 children from the orphanage in a series of enriching activities.

The volunteers, including Sanjukta Swain, Sabita Das, Sanjaya Das, and Bikash Barik, diligently prepared a variety of educational and daily necessities for the children. The donated items included notebooks, rulers, folders, scissors, colored pens, and reading books, as well as essential food items such as rice, cooking oil, potatoes, onions, and cereal.

The event was filled with joy and laughter as the children eagerly participated in a knowledge quiz and a singing competition. These activities not only showcased the children's talents but also allowed them to feel the love and support from the community.

For Kanhu Charan Mohanty and the volunteers, this event was more than just providing aid; it was about making a meaningful impact on the lives of these children. Mohanty expressed his joy in participating, saying, "Being part of this event makes me incredibly happy. I am deeply satisfied with IYDF (International Youth Development Foundation) for organizing such a meaningful charity event. This not only helps the orphans who are alone but also lets them feel the warmth of society. I hope IYDF continues to support us so we can provide assistance to more children in need."

This event, guided by IYDF, highlights the profound care that social volunteers have for orphanage children. We look forward to more such benevolent actions, ensuring that more children experience love and warmth.

