IYDF and Lok Kalyan Society Host Charity Event to Support Underprivileged Children

New Delhi [India], August 28: On August 24, 2024, at noon, a heartfelt charity event organized by Premveer Singh was successfully held at Ddeeg Gate Mathura. The event, co-hosted by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Lok Kalyan Society, provided much-needed assistance and engaging activities for 190 children, aiming to bring both joy and essential support to their lives.

Organizers and Volunteer Team The event was spearheaded by Premveer Singh, supported by a dedicated volunteer team including Nisha Devi, Monika Kumari, Mahadevi, Kusum Kumari, Rinku Kumar, Sokhil Khan, Suhan, Meera Devi, Amit Kumar, Vivek Agrawal, Tejvir, Surendra, Suman Devi, Shiva Kumar, Ajim Khan, Khusboo, Fiza, Gorav Kumar, Soniya Kumari, Pramod Kumar, Pramod Singh, Erfan Khan, Iswar Chand, Ajit Kumar, Balram Singh, Suneel Kumar, Gopal Agrawal, Vinod Kumar, Irfan, and Sulpi Agrawal. Their collective efforts ensured the smooth execution of the event and the effective distribution of aid.

Charity Organization This charity initiative was launched by Lok Kalyan Society, focusing on providing vital support and care to children in need.

Aid Provided During the event, the following items were distributed to the children: 100 meal plates (containing rice, bread, lentils, vegetables, desserts, and salad), school bags, pens, erasers, sharpeners, notebooks, books, chocolates, biscuits, 50 packs of tissues, 30 packs of 100g nutritional drinks, 10 cartons of water, 80 lunchboxes, 60 geometry boxes, 30 drawing books, 5 footballs, 10 badminton shuttlecocks, and other essential supplies.

Event Location and Beneficiaries The event took place at Ddeeg Gate Mathura, with Surendra Singh overseeing the reception and distribution of the aid to the children.

Event Activities To ensure the children had a memorable and enjoyable day, the event included a variety of engaging activities. The children enthusiastically participated in sports like kho kho, field hockey, volleyball, cricket, football, basketball, and table tennis. Additionally, they enjoyed classic games such as hide and seek, carrom, playing cards, kabaddi, and badminton. These activities were not just about funthey also helped the children develop teamwork, coordination, and a sense of camaraderie.

Organizer's Reflection Reflecting on the event, Premveer Singh expressed that participating in an IYDF charity event was a profoundly meaningful experience. He felt immense pride in providing the children with essential supplies and engaging with them in fun activities. The smiles and energy of the children left him deeply satisfied. Singh emphasized that this event not only provided immediate relief but also strengthened the spirit of community support and cooperation.

About IYDF The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children and youth through education, empowerment, and community development. IYDF envisions a society where every child has the opportunity to realize their full potential. Its mission includes offering quality education, healthcare, and skills development programs, and through a network of volunteers and community partnerships, breaking the cycle of poverty to help children create better futures for themselves and their communities.

This event not only provided immediate assistance to the children but also laid the foundation for future community development and support.

