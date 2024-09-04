IYDF and Mahaveer Service Unite to Build a Brighter Future for Underprivileged Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Mahaveer Service to organize a special charity event, bringing hope and warmth to 70 underprivileged children residing at Utkal Balashram Orphanage in Nuapada, Cuttack, India. Held on September 1, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the event was filled with heartfelt moments and a deep sense of community.

Dedication and Effort of the Volunteers

The event was spearheaded by Jagannath Das, supported by a committed team of volunteers including Gyanjyoti Das, Ranjan Kumar Das, Ramesh Kumar Das, and Rajeswari Panda. Together, they dedicated their time and energy to ensure the event's success, exemplifying a strong sense of social responsibility and selfless dedication.

Diverse and Practical Aid

During the event, the volunteers provided the children with a wide range of essential items, including both everyday necessities and educational supplies. Food items such as rice, lentils, flour, instant noodles, olive oil, cooking oil, and mustard oil were provided to ensure the children's basic nutritional needs were met. Additionally, educational materials like scales, pencils, pens, crayons, erasers, and sharpeners were distributed to assist the children in their studies. The event also included sports equipment like cricket bats, badminton rackets, and jump ropes, allowing the children to enjoy physical activity and the joy of play.

Engaging Activities and Interaction with the Children

On the day of the event, the volunteers organized various activities including a drawing competition, storytelling sessions, cricket matches, and kabaddi games. The children eagerly participated, showcasing their talents and creativity, and the event was filled with laughter and joy. These activities not only brought happiness to the children but also taught them valuable lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship.

Social Impact and Future Prospects

Reflecting on the event, Jagannath Das remarked that this charity effort was not just about providing material support, but also about offering emotional encouragement to the children. Through this event, the children felt the care and love from the wider community, boosting their confidence to face the future. For the volunteers, the event instilled a strong sense of social responsibility and fulfilment, motivating them to continue their charitable endeavors and bring warmth and hope to more children in need.

