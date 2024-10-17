IYDF and Mikel Creation Spread Hope and Joy to Children at Anganwadi Kendra, Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Mikel Creation, hosted a heartwarming charity event at Anganwadi Kendra in Budh Vihar, Delhi, bringing smiles to 30 children from the local welfare center. The day was filled with engaging activities and laughter as the children received essential learning and living supplies, along with a memorable afternoon of fun.

Coming Together: Sharing Joy and Compassion

The event, meticulously organized by Rohit Gupta of Mikel Creation, was made possible with the dedicated efforts of volunteers including Mohit Gupta, Sehzadi Ji, Kiran Gupta, and Pooja Gupta. Their teamwork ensured the smooth running of the event, which provided much-needed resources and joy to the children. Sehjadi Khatoon, head of the welfare center, expressed her gratitude: "This event has not only brought happiness to the children but also provided valuable educational resources, which are vital for our center."

Donated Supplies: Supporting Children's Holistic Development

IYDF and Mikel Creation generously donated a range of educational and everyday items to Anganwadi Kendra, such as:

* Art supplies: drawing books, clay packs, crayon sets, and colored pencil kits.

* Stationery: pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and backpacks.

To add a touch of delight, the organizers also provided a variety of snacks, including Frooti juice, biscuit packs, chips, cupcakes, and bottled water, aiming to create a supportive environment that fosters learning and leisure.

Interactive Activities: Blending Fun and Education

The event featured a host of interactive activities, with volunteers leading the children through dance, poetry recitations, quizzes, and skits. These activities sparked enthusiasm and encouraged active participation. Traditional games like Stapu (hopscotch), football, and ball-throwing exercises were also arranged, allowing the children to enjoy physical exercise while learning teamwork. The volunteers shared, "This event not only brought happiness but also offered valuable learning experiences that boosted the children's expression and performance skills."

Reflecting on the day, the volunteers said, "Seeing the children's smiles made every effort worthwhile. This event was not just about providing assistance to the children; it was also a deeply moving experience for us. It was wonderful to see them find joy and confidence through the activities."

Ongoing Commitment: A Pledge to Spread Hope and Care

Rohit Gupta expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration: "Partnering with IYDF for this event has been an honor. It has strengthened my commitment to advancing social welfare. I am eager to continue supporting these children, and we will persist in such charitable projects to provide ongoing support and care for those in need."

IYDF praised the outcomes of the event and plans to establish more partnerships with local organizations to extend support to children in need. The foundation stated, "We believe that through collaboration like this, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of local children. We will continue to work with organizations like Mikel Creation to organize more charitable activities in Delhi and beyond, reaching out to more children."

Reflections on a Journey of Sharing Love and Hope

At the end of the day, Rohit Gupta shared his thoughts: "This has been a wonderful day! Working alongside IYDF to support the children was incredibly fulfilling. From distributing backpacks to engaging in fun activities, every moment was priceless. We are grateful for the support of our volunteers and IYDF, which made it possible for Mikel Creation to take part in such a meaningful project. Let's keep spreading joy and working together to make a difference!"

The event left a lasting impact, bringing happiness and hope to the children of Delhi and a sense of accomplishment to the volunteers. Looking ahead, IYDF and Mikel Creation will continue their dedication to social welfare, striving to brighten the lives of even more children through joint efforts.

