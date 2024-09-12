IYDF and Nawab Eating House Bring Warmth and Care to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 12: In a heartfelt collaboration, the International Youth Development Fund (IYDF) and Nawab Eating House organised a charity event at Public Welfare Society Children School in Kolkata. The event provided much-needed supplies to 15 underprivileged children, creating an afternoon filled with joy through the combined efforts of dedicated volunteers.

Joining Hands to Spread Warmth

The event was organised by Md Akber, owner of Nawab Eating House, who led a team of four volunteers: Md Amir Raza, Ezaz Alam, Adil Khalid, and Md Hedayatullah. Together, they brought essential supplies to the children at Public Welfare Society Children School, managed by Chandra Kormakar. The school, located on Kustia Masjid Bari Lane in Kolkata, is dedicated to supporting children in need.

Donations: Addressing the Children's Needs

The volunteers donated school bags and food items, including chips, cakes, chocolates, and biryani. These supplies not only provided practical support for the children's education but also allowed them to experience the care and generosity of the wider community through the delicious food provided.

The children's smiles when they received their new school bags and treats became the most heartwarming moment of the event. While the donated items brought temporary joy, more importantly, they motivated the children to continue their education and pursue their dreams.

Event Highlights: A Blend of Donations and Activities

In addition to the donations, the volunteers organised various activities that allowed the children to enjoy a fun-filled break from their daily routine. These activities helped the children relax and engage with the volunteers in an interactive and playful environment.

Though the event lasted only an hour, the volunteers ensured that each child had the opportunity to participate in the activities and enjoy the moment. This not only strengthened the children's sense of community but also taught them the value of sharing and teamwork.

Volunteer Reflections: Pride in an Act of Kindness

At the end of the event, organiser Md Akber reflected, "This has been one of the best experiences of my life. Seeing the children's faces light up with smiles brought joy to all of usvolunteers, teachers, and children alike. The happiness the children felt when receiving the items was the greatest reward for our efforts."

He also extended his gratitude to IYDF for providing him and his team with the opportunity to take part in such a meaningful charity event. Md Akber expressed his hope to continue participating in similar activities, offering support and care to more children in need.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Care and Compassion

This event marked another important step in IYDF and Nawab Eating House's ongoing mission to support underprivileged children. Through direct and meaningful interaction, the children not only received material aid but also felt the warmth and care of their community.

Both IYDF and Nawab Eating House are committed to continuing their efforts to meet the needs of underprivileged children, aiming to improve their living conditions and inspire them to change their lives through education.

A Day of Love and Hope

Through this event, IYDF and Nawab Eating House reaffirmed their commitment to social responsibility. Every child's smile and every donated item reflected the selfless dedication of the volunteers and the care of the community.

In the future, IYDF and Nawab Eating House will continue working together to bring warmth and hope to more children in need, helping them grow in a supportive and loving environment and guiding them toward a brighter future.

