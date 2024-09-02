IYDF and ONGRID Solar Power Solutions Bring Care and Joy to Children in Kerala

PNN

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 2: On August 31, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with ONGRID Solar Power Solutions to host a heartwarming charity event at Ananda Nilayam Orphanage and Children's Home in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The event, organized by Girish GS, brought together volunteers Kiran Kumar CR, Maheen, and Abu Shibily, who joined forces to deliver much-needed supplies and happiness to 16 children.

Supplies and Activities

During the event, the children received a variety of educational and daily living items, including school books, drawing pads, colored pens, scissors, dates, biscuits, soap, cooking oil, a football, and badminton sets. These items were thoughtfully chosen to support both their educational needs and everyday activities, adding convenience and fun to their lives.

On-Site Activities

The event was filled with lively activities, as volunteers engaged the children in games, dance, and singing, creating an atmosphere of joy and laughter. Girish GS also delivered an inspiring speech, sharing IYDF's mission and values, and encouraging the children to pursue their dreams with determination.

Reflections

After the event, Girish GS shared his thoughts: "I am incredibly happy, and I believe that the true purpose of life is to help others. Seeing the smiles on their faces is a blessing, and there is no greater feeling than this."

This charity event not only provided the children with essential material support but also offered them emotional encouragement and care, highlighting the commitment and responsibility of both IYDF and ONGRID Solar Power Solutions to social welfare and community service.

