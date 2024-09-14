IYDF and OPTITHREADS Provide Educational Aid to Underprivileged Children in Jamshedpur

PNN

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 14: On September 11, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with OPTITHREADS to hold an educational aid event at AL-HIND Public School in Jamshedpur. The initiative aimed to provide much-needed learning materials to underprivileged children in the area. Led by Shahbaz Khan, the event was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers. Through the distribution of supplies and engaging activities, the event sought to improve the students' learning conditions and promote educational equity.

The volunteer team, led by Mr Khan, included Nausheen Perween, Afreen Perween, Sajjad Khan, Sania Khan, Farheen Khan, Md Kashif, Arbab Khan, Sultan Khan, Md Shahbaz, Md Farhan, Ata Moin, Md Sahadat, Md Adeeb, Md Shahid, Asif Raza, and Md Rehan. Although volunteers Usman Khan, Tauhid Hussain, and Azizur Rahman could not attend due to time conflicts and school commitments, they made significant contributions to the purchasing and packaging of supplies.

With the full backing of both IYDF and OPTITHREADS, a wide variety of supplies were donated to the children. The donations included 50 English workbooks, 50 Hindi workbooks, 50 Mathematics workbooks, and 50 Urdu workbooks. Additionally, 50 kilograms each of wheat flour, sugar, salt, and rice were provided, alongside drawing books, coloured pencils, pencil cases, sharpeners, erasers, crisps, juice boxes, as well as sports equipment and medals for the school.

The event officially commenced at 10:00 a.m. with Mr Shahbaz Khan addressing the students and their parents, highlighting the importance of education and urging parents to ensure their children attend school regularly. Several other volunteers delivered inspiring speeches, encouraging both parents and children to recognise the value of continuing their education.

During the distribution phase, the volunteers handed out supplies to each student by name, keeping track of what was received, and engaging briefly with parents to understand their challenges. To further brighten the children's day, snacks such as crisps and juice boxes were handed out, filling the venue with laughter and joy.

Special care was taken to ensure the students' safety, with photos and videos recorded in an orderly manner after the event. To prevent overcrowding, the photographs were taken in small groups by class. The event concluded smoothly, with parents expressing their gratitude to both IYDF and OPTITHREADS for their generous support.

Summarising the event, Mr Shahbaz Khan said, "The event was a great success, with the distribution process well organised, and the volunteers' efforts ensuring that every child received the help they needed. This is a remote area, and few organisations come here to provide assistance. We found a school in dire need, with very basic facilities and children lacking essential learning tools. Through this event, we were able to provide not only supplies but, more importantly, hope for their future."

This event further strengthened the collaboration between IYDF and OPTITHREADS, offering a glimpse of how practical efforts can make a significant difference in the lives of underprivileged children. IYDF plans to continue partnering with more organisations in the future to extend support and assistance to even more children in need.

