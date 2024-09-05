IYDF and Oral Health Care Join Forces to Support Karuna Orphanage Children

PNN

New Delhi [India] September 5: On the afternoon of September 3, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Oral Health Care, organized a heartwarming charity event at Karuna Orphanage in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Led by Abhishek Kumar from Oral Health Care, with volunteers including Dr. Saurabh Kumar and Dr. Sajeet Kumar, the event provided essential living and educational supplies to 19 children. Alongside the donations, interactive activities brought joy and support to the young residents.

Donation of Essential Supplies to Aid Growth and Education

The donated items, including flour, rice, lentils, fruits, formula milk, diapers, and educational supplies such as books and stationery, were carefully selected to address the children's daily needs. The event, which ran from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., featured a drawing competition and a gift distribution that filled the day with excitement.

The supplies provided not only helped meet the children's immediate needs but also supported their education. Volunteers handed out books and stationery, encouraging the children to pursue their studies and explore their potential. Lala Lakshmi Lal, head of Karuna Orphanage, expressed deep gratitude for the contributions from IYDF and Oral Health Care. "These donations are incredibly important to the children at our orphanage. They relieve some of our daily pressures and provide much-needed support for the children's learning and development." He also noted that such charitable activities offer emotional comfort and encouragement to the children, beyond the material assistance.

Fun-Filled Activities Brighten the Day

In addition to the donation of supplies, volunteers organized engaging activities that brought smiles to the children's faces. A highlight of the day was the drawing competition, where the children showcased their creativity and imagination. Volunteers interacted with the children throughout the event, encouraging them to express themselves freely and gifting small tokens of appreciation to each participant.

Abhishek Kumar reflected on the experience, saying, "It's an honor to be able to help these children. This event not only provided material support but also brought joy through interactive activities. Seeing the children's smiles was the greatest reward for all of us."

Focusing on Vulnerable Groups and Promoting Positive Change

Abhishek Kumar further emphasized the importance of supporting vulnerable groups. "This donation event reflects our commitment to creating a more equitable environment for these children, helping them grow up healthy and confident," he remarked. He noted that such donations are more than just material aid; they are a way to instill hope and confidence in the children.

The successful execution of this event was greatly supported by IYDF, which remains dedicated to helping impoverished and marginalized communities through donation drives that provide vital resources and opportunities to improve lives. Abhishek Kumar praised IYDF's ongoing efforts: "The work IYDF is doing brings hope and meaningful change to these children. This kind of activity not only helps them through present challenges but also opens up future possibilities."

