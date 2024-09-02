IYDF and Paras Batteries Join Hands to Bring Warmth and Hope to Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Paras Batteries, organized a significant charity event at Anand Dham Ashram in Nangloi, Delhi. This initiative aimed to support 100 children from Maharishi Vedvyas Gurukul Vidyapeeth boarding school by providing essential school supplies, food items, and sports equipment, contributing to their educational and personal growth.

Event Overview

The event was led by Dharmender Kumar Mudgal, with a dedicated team of eight volunteers including Rekha Sharma, Sulekha, Srishti, Umed, Meenu, Bijendra, Deepak, and Surendra. The event commenced at 1 PM and continued until 5 PM, during which the volunteers, filled with compassion and enthusiasm, delivered meaningful support and care to the children.

Aid Provided

During the event, the volunteers carefully prepared and distributed the following items:

* Stationery supplies

* Food items

* Various sports equipment

These contributions were not only aimed at meeting the basic needs of the children but also at enhancing their learning experience and recreational opportunities.

On-Site Activities

Once the event began, the volunteers engaged with children of different age groups, explaining how to best utilize the provided materials. They also participated in games like chess and badminton with the children, creating an educational and fun environment while fostering close connections. Additionally, the volunteers introduced the mission and goals of IYDF, encouraging the children to pursue their dreams with courage and determination.

Feedback from the School and Community

Shesh Kumar Sharma, the principal of Maharishi Vedvyas Gurukul Vidyapeeth, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Paras Batteries for their generous contributions. He noted that these donations have made a significant difference in the lives of the students, greatly improving their learning and living conditions.

Organizer's Reflections

Dharmender Kumar Mudgal shared his thoughts after the event: "Participating in such a welfare initiative and contributing to the well-being of these children has brought us immense joy. It has been a truly unforgettable achievement for our entire volunteer team."

Conclusion

The charity event concluded on a warm and positive note. The collaboration between IYDF and Paras Batteries not only provided tangible assistance to the children of Maharishi Vedvyas Gurukul Vidyapeeth but also planted seeds of hope for their future. Moving forward, IYDF is committed to partnering with more compassionate companies to organize further impactful charitable activities, spreading positive energy throughout the community.

