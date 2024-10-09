IYDF and Pest Clear India Spread Hope and Care to Children at Ramakrushna Balashram Orphanage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: On October 5th, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Pest Clear India to organise a heartfelt charitable event at Ramakrushna Balashram Orphanage in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Through the donation of essential supplies and engaging in activities with the children, volunteers not only provided tangible support but also planted seeds of love and hope.

The event was organised by Sarada Kanta Pattanaik of Pest Clear India, with enthusiastic backing from IYDF. Several volunteers, including Pracchetas Priyotos, Pramodini Panda, Bikash Kumar Routray, Dibakar Dash, Chandan Behera, Sukanta Nayak, Tridev Nayak, Pravat Behera, Bibhu Prasad Maharana, Deepak Rout, and Ramesh Barik, participated in the event, sharing their compassion and warmth with 35 children, 28 boys and 7 girls, residing at the orphanage.

Donated Supplies: Meeting Needs, Sowing Seeds of Hope

IYDF and Pest Clear India thoughtfully provided various supplies to meet the children's basic needs, such as rice, lentils, and cooking oil. They also brought hygiene kits, each containing a toothbrush, toothpaste, two medicated soaps, hair oil, and laundry detergent. Fresh vegetables and groceries were offered to prepare lunch for the children, making sure their day was not only filled with fun but also nutritious meals. These donations, deeply appreciated by Bibhuti Bhusan Rout, the orphanage's head, have contributed significantly to improving the children's daily lives.

Volunteer Interaction: Sharing Love, Providing Emotional Support

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the volunteers spent five joyful hours with the children, organising a series of indoor games, dance sessions, songs, and quiz competitions. Through these activities, they created strong emotional connections, ensuring each child felt cared for and supported. The event culminated in a shared lunch, where volunteers and children gathered around the table, enjoying simple yet heartwarming moments of unity. It was clear that the volunteers' presence brought a sense of family and warmth to the orphanage.

Sarada Kanta Pattanaik reflected on the experience, expressing how the children's smiles and laughter made the event truly meaningful, while also acknowledging the emotional weight of witnessing their difficult circumstances. "Bringing joy and creating cherished memories for these children is an irreplaceable sense of accomplishment. It has strengthened my commitment to continue helping them," he said.

Wider Impact: A Pledge for More Support

The event received heartfelt appreciation not only from the orphanage but also from local villagers. Representatives such as Anil C. Boraste, Haribhau Trambak Boraste, and Toshnil Haribhau Boraste expressed their gratitude for the generous donations from IYDF and Pest Clear India.

Volunteers found the experience deeply inspiring, realising the immense value of helping others. One volunteer noted, "Seeing the joy on the children's faces made me realise the importance of participating in charitable events. We will certainly continue to support and engage in such initiatives."

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Love and Hope

IYDF and Pest Clear India view this event as another milestone in their ongoing commitment to charitable work. They plan to host more such activities, reaching out to other institutions and children in need. IYDF, which has long been dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable communities, particularly children, will continue to focus on providing educational and welfare support. Pest Clear India is also committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities by actively participating in charitable efforts.

Although this event has concluded, the smiles and laughter of the children will remain as motivation for the volunteers. IYDF and Pest Clear India have once again demonstrated that collaboration between businesses and social organisations can bring about a lasting and meaningful impact. They are determined to continue spreading warmth and hope, ensuring more children benefit from the love and care they deserve.

