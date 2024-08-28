IYDF and Pot A Plant Host "Care and Hope" Charity Event at Maa Kali Seva Sadan Orphanage

PNN

Rahim Pur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Pot A Plant came together to host a heartwarming charity event at Maa Kali Seva Sadan Orphanage. This event aimed to provide essential support and bring joy to the 43 orphans residing at the facility.

Organizers and Volunteers' Dedication

The event was organized by Rajat Gupta, who, along with a dedicated team of volunteers including Sidharth Gupta, Gurpreet Singh, Raman Patel, Rishu Verma, Saumya Tiwari, Swatantra Mishra, Aman Gupta, Shivam Mishra, Saurabh Verma, and Ravi, worked tirelessly to ensure the children experienced warmth and care.

Comprehensive Support Provided

The volunteers brought a wide range of supplies to the orphanage, which included:

Children's Supplies: 30 school bags, 40 lunch boxes, 40 pencil cases, 40 water bottles, and 40 sets of notebooks and pencils.

Food Items: 30 kg of rice, 20 kg of wheat, 5 kg of pulses, 2 kg of sprouts, 2 liters of oil, 2 large packets of biscuits, 6 packets of Namkeen, 1 bag of salt, and 250 grams of spices.

Sports Equipment: Cricket bats and balls, badminton sets, a carrom board, and a football.

Medicines: A range of over-the-counter medicines, including cold remedies, pain relief, fever medicine, bandages, antacids, and cough syrup.

Hygiene Products: 6 bars of soap, 1 bottle of shampoo, 2 bottles of handwash, 1 kg of detergent powder, 2 tubes of toothpaste (200 grams each), 8 bottles of dishwashing liquid, 1 bag of flour, and 1 bottle of hair oil.

Chocolate: A sweet treat to bring extra joy to the children.

Engaging Activities

From 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the event was filled with a variety of engaging activities, including:

Games: The children participated in both indoor and outdoor games, such as a relay race and other interactive activities, enjoying a joyful afternoon.

Singing: The children showcased their singing talents, adding to the festive and joyful atmosphere of the event.

Organizer's Reflections

Rajat Gupta shared his heartfelt reflections, stating, "Organizing this charity event at the orphanage and spending time with the children was incredibly fulfilling. Such experiences often bring a profound sense of joy and purpose, knowing that we are making a positive impact on these children's lives. Seeing their smiles and feeling their energy is both heartwarming and inspiring. It reminds us of the simple joys in life and the importance of giving back to the community. Overall, it was a rich experience that left us feeling connected and uplifted."

Gratitude and Future Plans

Rajat Gupta expressed deep gratitude to IYDF for providing the opportunity to bring care and support to the children of the orphanage. Looking ahead, IYDF and Pot A Plant are committed to continuing their efforts to help more children in need, bringing light and hope into their lives.

