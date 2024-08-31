IYDF and Pradhan Enterprises Bring Warmth and Care to Underprivileged Children in Kasganj

PNN

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 31: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Pradhan Enterprises, successfully organized a heartwarming charity event for the children of underprivileged communities in Kasganj. The event, hosted by Syed Ammad Ali, was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers including Brijesh, Ajay Pal, Samar, Dhanpal, and Athar Ali. Together, they brought joy and much-needed assistance to 65 children.

Aid Materials and Activities

During the event, IYDF and Pradhan Enterprises provided a range of essential supplies to the children, including:

Food items: Samosas, Kurkure, chips, and biscuits.

Living essentials: Sleeping mats, notebooks, pencils, erasers, and sharpeners.

The event was thoughtfully organized and created a warm, inviting atmosphere. From 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the volunteers enthusiastically interacted with the children, distributing these essential items. The children received the supplies with smiles, enjoying the food and appreciating the care shown by the volunteers. The entire afternoon was filled with warmth and kindness, as the volunteers' dedication created an environment of love and support.

Volunteer Reflections

After the event, Syed Ammad Ali expressed his deep satisfaction: "This event was truly wonderful! Seeing the children smile because of our efforts brought me immense joy. Each item we provided carried our love and hope for these children. Such positive, uplifting activities not only brought warmth to the children but also strengthened our commitment as volunteers to continue serving the community."

Conclusion

This event not only provided essential supplies and food to the children of Kasganj but also brought them joy and hope. The collaboration between IYDF and Pradhan Enterprises demonstrated the spirit of collective care and support for underprivileged children, highlighting the power of selfless love and dedication. Through initiatives like this, we hope to continue bringing warmth and hope to many more children in need.

