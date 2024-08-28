IYDF and Prem Dance Studio Bring Warmth to Orphanage Children in Charity Event

PNN

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], August 28: In a heartfelt charity event, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Prem Dance Studio to bring joy and essential support to the children of Nav Bharat Jagriti Kendra Orphanage in Silounja Bakror, Bodh Gaya. Organized by Dilip Kumar, with the help of a dedicated team of volunteers, this event not only provided much-needed supplies but also created a joyful atmosphere through interactive games and activities, spreading warmth and care among the children.

A Unified Effort for a Worthy Cause Dilip Kumar led the event with the support of volunteers, including Ramdeep Kumar, Aksh Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Sajan Kumar, Bablu Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Sagar Kumar. Together, they brought a sense of community and dedication to the event, ensuring that every child felt the love and support they deserve.

The volunteers, deeply committed to the cause, brought a variety of essential supplies to the orphanage. These included 3 cricket bats and balls, 40 notebooks, pens, and pencils, 50 packets of instant noodles, 10 kilograms of cooking oil, 75 kilograms each of rice and flour, and 10 bags of snacks. These items were carefully selected to meet the daily needs of the children and to bring some joy into their lives.

Creating Joy and Connection Held at the Nav Bharat Jagriti Kendra Orphanage, where Director Santosh Kumar Sinha warmly welcomed the initiative, the event was filled with activities designed to engage and uplift the children. The volunteers organized singing sessions, cricket games, and various fun activities, ensuring that the children enjoyed a memorable afternoon.

A Heartfelt Impact Reflecting on the event, Dilip Kumar expressed his pride in representing IYDF and supporting India's underprivileged children. The genuine smiles on the children's faces brought him immense satisfaction, reminding everyone involved that the impact of their efforts goes beyond material supportit also touches the heart.

Through this collaborative effort, IYDF and Prem Dance Studio demonstrated a shared commitment to social responsibility, providing not only physical necessities but also emotional warmth and a sense of belonging to these vulnerable children. This event stands as a testament to the power of community and compassion, illuminating the future for those who need it most.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor