IYDF and Print Arena Gifting and Garments Printing Bring Warmth and Joy to Sweet Home Girls Ashram

New Delhi [India], September 11: The International Youth Development Fund (IYDF), in partnership with Print Arena Gifting and Garments Printing, organised a heartwarming charitable event on 8 September 2024 at Sweet Home Girls Ashram, located near Najafgarh Metro Station, Delhi. The event aimed to provide essential supplies to 30 children residing at the orphanage while creating moments of joy through various interactive activities.

Led by Nitin Singh, the event received significant support from volunteers, including Usha Tanwar, Priya Tanwar, Sheetal Tanwar, Shiv Beniwal, and Sakshi Rukhar. These dedicated individuals not only delivered vital supplies to the children but also helped them enjoy a meaningful and fun-filled afternoon through engaging activities.

Charitable Donation: Supporting the Children's Daily Needs

The volunteers brought a wide range of supplies to support the everyday needs and educational requirements of the children at Sweet Home Girls Ashram. The donated items included groceries, stationery, toys, cooking oil, detergent, coloured paper, footwear, sweets, snacks, and slippers. These contributions have not only helped to improve the children's daily living conditions but also provided them with more resources to support their education. Khusboo Kumari and Avinash Jain, the leaders of Sweet Home Girls Ashram, expressed heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Print Arena Gifting & Garments Printing for their generosity, emphasizing how these donations have significantly alleviated the orphanage's material constraints.

Fun-Filled Activities Bring Joy to the Children

In addition to the donations, the volunteers organised a series of enjoyable activities for the children. They participated in a drawing competition and a poetry recital, and played various games alongside the volunteers. Using coloured paper and drawing tools, the children crafted their own creations, showcasing their imagination and creativity. Through these interactive sessions, the volunteers formed strong bonds with the children, while also allowing them to feel the care and support of the broader community.

Volunteers Reflect on the Event: A Source of Pride and Fulfillment

After the event, Nitin Singh shared his thoughts, saying, "I felt incredibly proud during the event. Seeing the smiles and joy on the children's faces filled me with happiness. I am deeply thankful to IYDF for giving me the opportunity to help these children." Other volunteers echoed his sentiments, expressing that the event not only allowed them to contribute to society but also made them more aware of the importance of supporting vulnerable groups.

The success of this charitable initiative once again highlighted IYDF's commitment to collaborating with various sectors of society to support disadvantaged children. Moving forward, IYDF plans to continue organising similar activities to bring warmth and hope to even more children in need.

