IYDF and Rahul Timber & Furniture Bring Joy and Support to 50 Children in Bihar

Purnea (Bihar) [India], October 7: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Rahul Timber & Furniture, organised a successful community event at Prathmik Vidhyala Shivnagar in Purnea, Bihar, to provide essential learning and living supplies to 50 children. The event aimed to support the children while spreading care and warmth through acts of kindness. Organised by Mr. Priyesh Singh, the event also had the active involvement of 15 dedicated volunteers, ensuring a smooth and memorable experience for the children.

Essential Supplies for Learning and Living

IYDF and Rahul Timber & Furniture provided a wide range of essential supplies that met the children's daily needs, including educational tools like notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, and sharpeners. Additionally, the children received food items such as rice, cooking oil, salt, snacks, biscuits, and instant noodles. To enrich their leisure activities, carrom boards were also donated, offering the children a chance for fun and recreation.

These supplies not only helped alleviate the financial burden on the children's families but also motivated the children to continue their studies with enthusiasm. Mr. BK Bihari, head of Prathmik Vidhyala Shivnagar, expressed his gratitude, saying, "These donations have eased the children's daily struggles and helped rekindle their interest in learning."

A Day Filled with Smiles and Community Spirit

On the day of the event, volunteers distributed supplies to 50 children, who were overjoyed to receive the items. The distribution was well-organised, and the volunteers took time to interact with the children, answering their questions and sharing warm moments together.

The entire event was filled with happiness and compassion. The volunteers, including Vipul Singh, Amit Kumar, Aman Raj, Akash Raj, Kishan Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Suraj Shrivastav, Anuj Raj, Ashok Kumar, Babul Kumar, Raghu Shah, Pintu Kumar, Rahul Jha, Tahir, and Shubham, played a crucial role in ensuring everything ran smoothly. They brought energy and positivity, making the day truly special for the children.

Reflections from the Organiser and Volunteers

Mr. Priyesh Singh, the organiser, reflected on the event: "Seeing the children so happy fills me with immense satisfaction. This event was not just about providing supplies; it was about spreading love and hope. I am deeply grateful to every volunteer for their hard work."

The volunteers also shared their thoughts: "Being part of this community event has been deeply fulfilling. Seeing the children's smiles made all our efforts worthwhile. We are thankful to IYDF for giving us the opportunity to make a difference in these children's lives."

Looking to the Future: Spreading Love and Hope

The collaboration between IYDF and Rahul Timber & Furniture helped 50 children while demonstrating the power of community-driven charity. A representative from Rahul Timber & Furniture shared, "We are honoured to have been part of this initiative and look forward to working with IYDF in the future to support more children and families in need."

IYDF is committed to continuing to work with partners across society to expand the reach of its charitable activities, ensuring more underprivileged children have access to better learning and living conditions. This event marks the beginning of more projects aimed at bringing love, warmth, and hope to those in need.

About the Organisers

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a global organisation dedicated to improving the living conditions of underprivileged children and youth by providing educational and material support. Rahul Timber & Furniture, as a key partner in this event, has shown its commitment to corporate social responsibility by contributing to community welfare and sustainable development.

