IYDF and REVOID Technology Pvt Ltd Bring Care and Joy to Underprivileged Children in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with REVOID Technology Pvt Ltd, organised a charitable event to support underprivileged children in the Kopan Wani community of Raipur. Led by Anand Soni, the volunteer team distributed essential supplies and sports equipment to 50 children, creating a meaningful and fun-filled afternoon for all involved.

Joining Forces to Support the Children

The volunteer team, consisting of Anand, Amit, Sumit, Manas, Yogesh, Chandres, Palash, Kajal Kumari, Tripti, Vaidya, and Vishal, worked together to distribute a range of supplies, including rice, noodles, cooking oil, flour, fruit, sweets, sports equipment, and small gifts. This initiative aimed to improve the children's living conditions while enriching their extracurricular experiences through interactive activities.

The event took place in the Danganiya neighbourhood of Raipur, and Kundan Singh Thakur, who is responsible for the Kopan Wani community, expressed heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and REVOID Technology Pvt Ltd for their generosity. He emphasised that these supplies would make a significant difference in the children's daily lives.

A Day of Creativity and Sports Competitions

Throughout the event, the volunteers organised a drawing competition and sports contests, where the children showcased their creativity and energy. These activities fostered teamwork and boosted the children's confidence, all while creating an atmosphere of joy and laughter. The interaction between the volunteers and children helped to strengthen the bond between the community and the wider society, showing the children they are cared for and supported.

Volunteer Reflections: The Children's Smiles Are the Greatest Reward

After the event, Anand Soni reflected on the day's activities: "Seeing the children's smiling faces during the event made me incredibly happy. They had a great time, and being able to provide this experience for them is the greatest reward for our volunteer team." Other volunteers also shared their thoughts, expressing the deep sense of fulfilment they felt from helping others and their eagerness to participate in future charitable activities.

IYDF's Partnership with REVOID Technology Pvt Ltd

IYDF, a global organisation committed to youth development, has long been focused on initiatives that support vulnerable children. This collaboration with REVOID Technology Pvt Ltd is part of IYDF's broader effort to improve the education and living conditions of children in need. Through this event, IYDF and REVOID Technology Pvt Ltd not only provided material assistance but also brought warmth and care to the children, showing them they are valued and supported by the wider community.

Looking Ahead: Building a Brighter Future Together

The success of this event in Raipur has brought much-needed care and support to underprivileged children while spreading positivity throughout the community. IYDF calls on more companies and individuals to join the cause, recognising the needs of disadvantaged children and helping to create a better environment for their growth.

About IYDF

Since its founding, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) has been dedicated to providing development opportunities to vulnerable children and youth around the world through education, health, and social engagement programmes. As an international organisation, IYDF advocates for social responsibility and sustainable development, working to create a future full of hope and opportunity for every child.

