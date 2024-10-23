IYDF and Rida Interior and Collection Bring Joy and Care to Children at Moradabad Orphanage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: On October 19, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Rida Interior and Collection, organized a heartwarming charity event at the Society Prathmik Vidhyalay orphanage in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The event provided 30 children with educational and recreational supplies, and through fun games and interactive activities, the children enjoyed a morning filled with laughter and joy.

Organizers and Volunteers Show Genuine Dedication

The event was organized by Miss Shameem Noori, with support from a dedicated team of volunteers including Rehnuma Baig, Arbab Hasan, Rayyan Hasan, Shazia Shafeeq, and Huma Naaz. Each volunteer put their heart into the event, not only delivering donations but also spending time with the children, ensuring that every child felt the warmth and care from the community.

Generous Donations to Support Learning and Play

IYDF and Rida Interior and Collection donated a wide range of educational and recreational items for the children. These included 30 pencil cases, 30 sets of coloured pencils, 2 badminton sets, 1 cricket set, 1 Ludo puzzle, 30 snack packs, 30 rainbow drawing books, 30 blue and black pens, 30 chocolate wafer biscuits, 30 Neer Blue water bottles, and 30 backpacks. These items not only improved the children's learning conditions but also brought added fun to their free time.

Fun Activities and Team Games Bring Joy and Confidence

Throughout the event, volunteers organized a variety of fun activities, allowing the children to express themselves through play. Under the guidance of the volunteers, the girls were divided into teams of five to participate in games like "Kho Kho" and P.T exercises. They also played the "Scissors-Pencil" game, which helped improve their focus and hand-eye coordination. Meanwhile, the boys enjoyed similar games and were particularly excited about the "English Kabaddi" competition. The children's energy and enthusiasm filled the orphanage with laughter and excitement.

At the end of the activities, the volunteers presented small gifts to the winning children, further boosting their morale and confidence. These simple yet meaningful interactions not only brought happiness to the children but also planted seeds of encouragement and care in their hearts.

Reflections from Volunteers: The Joy of Giving

After the event, Miss Shameem Noori expressed her thoughts: "It was an honour for us as volunteers to be able to help these children. We feel deeply grateful to have been chosen to do this work. Every moment spent with the children was precious, and this experience will remain in our memories forever." Other volunteers also shared how they felt a deep sense of fulfillment and happiness from sharing these moments with the children.

Conclusion and Looking Forward

This charity event, organized by IYDF and Rida Interior and Collection, provided both material support and emotional encouragement to the children of Society Prathmik Vidhyalay orphanage. The event not only improved the children's living conditions but also helped them develop confidence and teamwork in a joyful and caring environment. Looking ahead, IYDF will continue to collaborate with more companies like Rida Interior and Collection to support and bring warmth to more children in need.

Through this event, the volunteers gained a deeper understanding of the importance of sharing and caring. They hope to extend this positive impact to more communities and families through similar charitable activities in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor