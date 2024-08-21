IYDF and S Pooja Computer Join Forces in Dharwad to Bring Warmth and Care to Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: On the afternoon of August 18, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with S Pooja Computer to host a heartfelt charity event in Dharwad, Karnataka. The event, held at Dayashankar Gurukul in Gandhi Nagar, was organized by Pooja Menasinkai with the support of Anandkumar Maruti Rao Santaba. It aimed to provide shelter, education, and nourishment to underprivileged children.

A dedicated team of volunteers, including Punit Kadapatti, Heena Jamakhandi, Sunanda Nasabi, Chanagouda Gadadavar, Chidambar Nimbaragi, Smith Gadadavar, and Veeresh Shivalli, contributed their time and energy to ensure that the 50 children in attendance had a memorable and joyful experience.

The organizers provided a wide range of essential supplies, including rice, cooking oil, wheat flour, carrom boards, chess sets, badminton sets, footballs, volleyballs, stationery kits, and chocolates. These items not only addressed the children's basic needs but also brought joy and excitement into their lives.

Throughout the event, the children engaged in various activities, such as singing, indoor games, and outdoor sports. The volunteers actively participated, fostering deep emotional connections with the children. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces brought immense joy to the volunteers, who expressed their deep satisfaction in making a positive impact on these children's lives.

This collaborative effort between IYDF and S Pooja Computer provided essential support to Dharwad's underprivileged children, offering them material aid, care, and hope. Through this event, both organizations demonstrated their commitment to social responsibility and dedication to fostering community development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor