IYDF and Saini Flower Decoration Bring Care and Support to Orphans at Manisha Mandir, Lucknow

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Saini Flower Decoration, organized a charitable event at Manisha Mandir, an orphanage located in the Viram Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. The event was aimed at providing care and support to orphaned children by offering essential supplies and interactive activities, ensuring they feel the compassion and support of the community.

Volunteers: Dedication and Care

The event was led by Nilesh Kumar and supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Manoj Kumar, Vijay Maurya, Sachin Viswkarma, Priyanshu Pandey, Aryan Diwedi, Ranjeet Dheeman, and Amit Chaurasiya. The volunteers were actively involved in every aspect of the event, engaging with the children and sharing moments of warmth and joy.

Essential Supplies: Meeting the Children's Daily Needs

To assist the children at the orphanage, the volunteer team and Saini Flower Decoration donated several essential items, including:

* 20 chairs and 10 tables to improve the orphanage's infrastructure.

* 25 kilograms of rice and 10 kilograms of lentils to supplement their daily meals.

* 10 packs of biscuits and 5 packs of snacks (Namkeen) as food treats for the children.

* 5 kilograms of flour to help with meal preparation.

These donations provided crucial support to the children, enhancing their comfort and ensuring their basic needs were met.

On-Site Activities: Warm Interactions and Care

During the event, volunteers spent time interacting with the children, learning about their lives, and sharing moments of fun and laughter. Despite the challenges these children face in their daily lives, they displayed remarkable optimism and a positive attitude throughout the event.

The volunteers played games with the children and listened to their stories, creating a heartwarming environment. The children expressed their happiness, sharing how well they are taken care of and how everything at the orphanage is well-organized. This interaction not only made the children feel loved but also gave the volunteers a deeper appreciation for their resilience and joy.

Volunteer Reflections: The Joy and Inspiration of Helping Orphans

At the end of the event, Mr. Nilesh Kumar, on behalf of the volunteer team, shared his reflections on the experience: "Helping these sweet and innocent children has brought immense happiness to all of us. Through our interaction and support, we not only felt a deep sense of fulfillment but were also inspired by the children's incredible optimism. We hope this event encourages more people to step forward and support orphans and children in need in the future."

He also expressed his gratitude to IYDF for making the event possible: "We are incredibly thankful to IYDF for enabling this initiative. We hope to organize more such events in the future, providing greater help and care to vulnerable groups in society."

Impact of the Event: Bringing Hope to Orphaned Children

This event not only provided the children with essential supplies but also brought them emotional support and joy through the volunteers' engagement and companionship. Though these children live in an orphanage, the event allowed them to feel the warmth and care of the broader community.

Looking ahead, IYDF will continue to collaborate with businesses and volunteers to assist more vulnerable groups, aiming to create a positive impact in society. Through such charitable activities, we can improve children's living conditions while helping them feel supported by society, inspiring them to maintain a positive outlook and confidence in their future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor