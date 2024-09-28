IYDF and Shiva International Tours and Travels Light Up the Hopes of Primary School Children

PNN

Gokul Hubli (Karnataka) [India], September 28: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Shiva International Tours and Travels, hosted a heartwarming event in Gokul Hubli, Karnataka, to provide support to 35 children from Government Kannada Primary School. This initiative aimed not only to provide educational and recreational supplies but also to show the children the warmth and care of society.

A Joint Effort to Share Care and Knowledge

The event was led by Shivaraj Saunshi, who assembled a team of compassionate volunteers to participate in the initiative. The team included Mounesh Badiger, Sanika Muddannavar, Kartik Channagannavar, Chetan Chavan, Venkatesh Naik, Ankit Naik, Spoorti Kuratti, and Sneha Revankar. Together, they brought an array of learning and recreational materials to the school's students.

Held at Government Kannada Primary School in Gokul Hubli, the event received heartfelt gratitude from the school's head, Yakkundi Madam, for the generous donations made by IYDF and Shiva International Tours and Travels. The event's primary goal was to enrich the children's extracurricular activities and enhance their interest and enthusiasm for learning.

Supporting Children's Learning and Growth

The donations covered a wide range of everyday learning and recreational needs. The supplies included educational books, pens, pencils, coloured markers, volleyballs, badminton racquets, chess boards, snacks, drawing paper, and dessert boxes. These contributions not only assisted with the children's studies but also offered new opportunities for sports and play. The volleyball and badminton sets, in particular, encouraged teamwork and physical activity during their free time.

Fun Activities Filled with Laughter

Starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until 5 p.m., the event featured a variety of games and activities organised by the volunteers. These included volleyball and badminton matches, a quiz competition, and arts and crafts sessions. The activities sparked the children's interest and involvement, and the atmosphere was filled with laughter and excitement.

The children eagerly participated in each activity, displaying great enthusiasm and teamwork, particularly during the volleyball and badminton games. The quiz competition provided them with the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, and the interaction with volunteers fostered closer connections between the children and the community.

Reflections from Organisers and Volunteers: The Smiles of the Children Are the Greatest Reward

After the event, Shivaraj Saunshi shared his reflections: "Seeing the children so happy and engaged made us truly realise how important it is to support them. Through this event, we didn't just provide material aid, we brought joy and hope into their lives. IYDF's mission is to bring care to these children and to ensure they feel the warmth of the society around them."

The volunteers also expressed how rewarding it was to participate in the event. "Seeing the children's smiling faces and their eagerness to join the activities made all our efforts worthwhile. This event not only helped the children but also showed us the immense value of giving back to the community," one volunteer said.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Provide Love and Support

As the event drew to a close, the children left with smiles and a sense of fulfilment, having received not just material support but also love and encouragement. IYDF, through this initiative, has not only provided the children with essential supplies but has also enriched their lives through various activities, showing them that they are cared for and valued.

IYDF has pledged to continue organising similar initiatives in the future, helping more children in need by partnering with other organisations and members of society. Through education and care, IYDF is committed to lighting the path for every child's future, helping them step towards a brighter tomorrow.

IYDF: Lighting the Way for Every Child with Love and Hope!

