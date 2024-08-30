IYDF and Shree Vinayaka Engineering Services Bring Warmth and Support to Children in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 30: On the afternoon of 28 August 2024, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Shree Vinayaka Engineering Services to host a heartfelt charity event at Nigam Pratibha Bal Vidhyalaya-II. Organized by Rajendra Lavangare, the event saw the involvement of dedicated volunteers Sonam Lavangare, Kavita Lavangare, Jayashree Lavangare, and Ramesh Bagri, who collectively brought much-needed aid and joy to 48 underprivileged children.

Aid Materials and Activities

During the event, IYDF and Shree Vinayaka Engineering Services provided the children with a variety of essential items, including:

* Living Essentials: 600ml water bottles, dual-opening pencil boxes equipped with LED lights, solid Musti Kurkure snacks, and Bourbon Britannia biscuits to meet the children's daily needs.

* Stationery: Pencils, sharpeners, and erasers were distributed to help the children complete their schoolwork effectively.

* Food Items: Nice biscuits, coconut biscuits, Parle Timepass savory biscuits, and 5-star chocolates added a delightful treat to the day.

* Special Items: Tops Instant Masala Noodles, which added an extra element of fun to the event.

Event Highlights

The event began with volunteers introducing the children to IYDF's mission and goals, helping them understand the significance of the aid they were receiving. Following this, volunteers engaged in games with the children, fostering interaction and building friendships. The highlight of the event was the distribution of gifts, with the children's smiles and joyful cheers filling the entire venue.

Volunteer Reflections

At the conclusion of the event, Rajendra Lavangare shared his thoughts: "This event was incredibly uplifting for the recipients. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and feeling their happiness and anticipation brought us great joy. Opportunities like this to give back to the community strengthen our commitment to continue participating in charitable activities."

Conclusion

The collaboration between IYDF and Shree Vinayaka Engineering Services once again demonstrated society's deep concern for vulnerable groups. Through this charity event, the children received not only material support but also felt the warmth and care of the community. We hope that more events like this will continue to bring light and hope to children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor