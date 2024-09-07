IYDF and Sunergy Solution Collaborate to Bring Hope and Care to Underprivileged Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: Kendrapara, Odisha, India - August 20, 2024 - In a heartfelt initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Sunergy Solution to organize a charitable event aimed at supporting underprivileged children in the Kendrapara district of Odisha. This event, filled with warmth and compassion, provided 62 children with essential supplies and educational resources, along with a sense of joy and hope.

The event was spearheaded by Shibasankar Mallick of IYDF and was supported by a dedicated team of 20 volunteers, including Hibhaprasad Mallick, Bipin Kumar Bhoy, Chittaranja Mallick, Guruprasad Mallick, Sushanta Mallick, Deepak Mallick, Pratap Su, Anil Mallick, Deepak Das, Pradeep Kumar, Pratap Kumar Mallick, Sagar Jena, Soumyajeet Tripathy, Janardana Das, Dilip Kumar Das, Sovan Mishra, Rajib Kumar Behera, Rajesh Charudarshi, Chandan Kumar Panda, and Swapneswar Tiyadi. These volunteers played a crucial role in the distribution of supplies and the overall organization of the event.

Comprehensive Support and Thoughtful Care

The event took place in the village of Kajala, near Kendrapara Autonomous College in Odisha. The wide array of supplies included 20 books, 35 notebooks, 35 pens, 35 pencils, 35 erasers, 35 pencil cases, 70 candies, 70 chocolates, 70 bananas, 70 biscuits, a football, 5 badminton rackets, 10 shuttlecocks, 5 basketballs, 15 portions of chicken, 5 servings of lentils, 5 servings of salad, 20 servings of rice, and 2 waterproof floor mats. These items were carefully chosen to meet the children's daily needs while also providing educational and recreational resources.

A Joyous and Heartwarming Atmosphere

The event was filled with enthusiasm as volunteers distributed food, stationery, and sports equipment to the children, each of whom also received an IYDF T-shirt. Beyond the distribution of supplies, volunteers engaged the children in playful activities, bringing smiles and laughter to all. The sense of fulfillment and happiness among the volunteers was palpable as they shared in the children's joy.

This collaboration between IYDF and Sunergy Solution not only provided tangible support to the children of this underprivileged community but also conveyed a powerful message of care and hope. The success of the event highlighted the importance of community involvement and the positive impact such initiatives can have on the education and lives of these children.

Looking Ahead

Both IYDF and Sunergy Solution have expressed their commitment to continuing similar charitable activities, striving to bring care and support to more children in need. Through these efforts, they aim to create more opportunities for children to grow in a nurturing and hopeful environment.

This event stands as a testament to the power of collective action in addressing the needs of vulnerable communities. IYDF and Sunergy Solution look forward to welcoming more individuals and companies to join them in making a difference in the lives of children, contributing to a brighter future for all.

