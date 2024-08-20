IYDF and The Raftar Tutorial Team Up to Bring Joy and Support to Gopalganj's Children

PNN

Gopalganj (Bihar) [India] August 20: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and The Raftar Tutorial joined forces to host a lively aid event at Navsrijit Primary School in Gopalganj. This initiative not only provided 58 students with a wide range of essential supplies but also brought endless joy through a series of interactive activities.

Thoughtful Support: Diverse Aid Materials Delivered

The event was organized by Suraj Kumar Singh, supported by a dedicated team of 16 enthusiastic volunteers, including Prerana Ashthana, Niket Kumar, and Sneha Kumari. Together, they carefully prepared a variety of aid materials, including food items (cold drinks, biscuits, cakes, chips), stationery (notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners), activity supplies (coloring books, art tools), and play equipment (jump ropes, balls, Pitto game materials). These supplies not only met the children's basic needs but also sparked their creativity and energy.

Laughter and Joy: A Day Filled with Fun Activities

Starting at 11:00 AM and concluding at 1:00 PM, the event was filled with enthusiasm and laughter. The children eagerly participated in various traditional local games, such as Kabaddi, Pitto, and jump rope, and showcased their talents and enthusiasm through poetry recitations. Volunteers played alongside the children, strengthening bonds and allowing them to experience the joy of communal activities.

Reflections from the Volunteers: A Memorable Experience

After the event, Suraj Kumar Singh shared his thoughts: "This was an incredibly rewarding event. Seeing the children's smiles and happiness made me feel both fulfilled and proud. I am especially grateful to IYDF for selecting me to organize this event, as it not only brought me the joy of helping others but also taught me valuable lessons."

IYDF's Mission: Building a Brighter Future Together

This collaboration with The Raftar Tutorial is a testament to IYDF's commitment to improving the living conditions of underprivileged children. Through events like this, IYDF provides tangible support while also fostering social connections and team spirit among the children. IYDF remains dedicated to continuing its efforts, partnering with more organizations to bring hope and support to children in need around the world.

