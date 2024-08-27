IYDF and The Taj Dance League Host Charity Event in Agra

PNN

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with The Taj Dance League to host a successful charity event at Devi Ram Restaurant near Kargil Petrol Pump. The event aimed to provide essential aid and joyful activities to 25 underprivileged children, offering both material support and creative engagement.

Event Overview

The charity event was organized by Rohit Singh, with a dedicated volunteer team including Rohit Singh, Aryan, Mayank Chahar, and Prabhat Singh. Their enthusiasm and efforts were key to the event's success.

Support Provided

During the event, the volunteers provided the children with a variety of essential items, including lentils, flour, rice, two types of cooking oil, biscuits, various savory snacks, assorted toys, three types of books, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and candies. These supplies not only met the children's basic needs but also brought them learning and entertainment opportunities.

Activities and Schedule

The event lasted for 1.5 hours and featured a range of activities, including dance performances and a small quiz competition. These activities enriched the children's experience and fostered a sense of participation and teamwork.

Event Feedback

Rohit Singh shared his thoughts on the event, saying, "Organizing this event has brought me great joy and satisfaction. Seeing the children's smiles and excitement made it all worthwhile. The event went smoothly, and the outcome was fantastic."

Looking Ahead

This event highlighted the importance of supporting underprivileged children through meaningful interactions and activities. IYDF and The Taj Dance League are looking forward to organizing more events like this in the future to continue providing help and support to more children in need.

