IYDF and Ujala Bakery Bring Warmth and Hope to Orphans in Bodh Gaya

New Delhi [India], September 4: On the afternoon of September 2, 2024, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Ujala Bakery to host a heartwarming charity event at the Lord Buddha Home For Children orphanage in Bodh Gaya. Organized by Suhashi Sinha, the event saw the full participation of volunteers Mayank Agarwal, Rizwan Ansari, Mohmmad Kaif, and Himanshu Mishra, who provided essential supplies and educational materials to 40 orphans.

A Heartfelt Contribution: Spreading Warmth Through Essential Supplies During the event, the volunteers distributed a wide range of items, including 30 kilograms of flour, 30 kilograms of rice, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kilograms of salt, 5 kilograms of sugar, 2 kilograms of noodles, 2 kilograms of soy chunks, 2 large packs of instant noodles, 4 large packs of biscuits, children's cakes, 40 notebooks, 40 pencils, 40 ballpoint pens, 40 plastic folders, 40 erasers, 40 sharpeners, and 40 boxes of crayons. These supplies not only met the children's basic needs but also provided vital support for their education and overall development.

Highlights of the Event: Experiencing Warmth Through Care Throughout the event, the volunteers engaged with the children in storytelling, introductions, and photo sessions. These interactions allowed the children to feel the care and warmth of the wider community. Suhashi Sinha remarked after the event that children in orphanages often lack the nurturing environment of a family. Events like this not only make them feel noticed and valued but also have a positive impact on their emotional well-being.

Organizers' Reflections: Love and Care Can Transform Lives Suhashi Sinha reflected, "Orphans often miss out on the familial love that many take for granted and might not fully understand what love means. But through events like these, we can extend kindness and warmth to them, helping them experience happiness and discover the meaning of life. This has a positive impact on their mental health." The smiles on the children's faces and their heartfelt thanks at the end of the event filled the volunteers with immense satisfaction. They expressed a strong desire to continue participating in similar charitable activities in the future.

